A Night On The Town Featuring Candlelight Concerts and Losanti Steakhouse

You may remember a post of mine from two months ago over the Best of Hans Zimmer Candlelight Concert I went to in Cincinnati. Ever since then, I’ve wanted to go to another Candlelight Concert. Not even a week after seeing the first one, I got myself a ticket to one in August, and patiently waited.

In my previous post over them, I mentioned that they do tribute performances to popular artists such as Taylor Swift, Adele, Queen, even Bach and Vivaldi. However, this particular show I attended was a bit of a deviation from their standard performances, and I was a little surprised it was even offered. It’s called “Favorite Anime Themes”, and the show featured sixteen iconic anime opening/soundtrack songs, plus a Studio Ghibli medley.

(I’ve gone ahead and put the full list of songs in the comments for y’all to check out.)

The concert was held in The Transept in the Over-the-Rhine area of Cincinnati. Funny enough, it’s only about half a mile from the previous concert’s venue, the Woodward Theater.

The Transept is a gothic-church-turned-event-venue, and it was definitely an impressive establishment.

I was one of the first people there, and managed to get a picture of the inside without anyone in the shot:

And a close up of the stage since I had front row seats:

Like the previous Candlelight Concert I went to, it was a string quartet performance, though this was a different group than last time. This group is called Listeso String Quartet:

(You’re allowed to take photos and videos during the last song of the set.)

This group did an amazing job. Every piece was absolutely spectacular. It filled my heart with joy to hear theme songs from shows I watched years ago performed so beautifully on some of my favorite instruments. I could’ve listened to them all night. I never knew I needed a string quartet performance of anime openings until I got it, and now I want so much more of it.

One of the most interesting parts of going to this concert was seeing all of the different people that attended. I definitely had a particular idea of what kind of people would be there, but I was surprised at the range of demographics in the audience.

On the other hand, unsurprisingly, there were plenty of sightings of things like Totoro purses, anime t-shirts, and even two tweens in cosplay.

I was also surprised at how many people there were. There was probably about a hundred chairs total, all filled, and then a standing balcony which was also crowded with people. It was a great turnout!

The hour passed quickly, and afterwards I walked about two blocks through a lovely public park and arrived at Losanti Steakhouse. I had gone to Losanti after the first Candlelight Concert I went to, and it was so good I just had to revisit it.

Losanti is an Italian steakhouse (I didn’t even know you could combine those two things?) that is modern, intimate, classy, all those good things! I absolutely love the vibe in here, and all the staff and servers are so nice and helpful.

Since I’d been here before, I wanted to make sure I didn’t get anything I had gotten the last time.

The last time around, I had the Queen Bee, the Sage Gimlet, and the Lillet Rose, pictured here:

The Queen Bee was very honey forward, sweet, and herbaceous. The Sage Gimlet tasted like a refined ginger ale, and was refreshing and light. The Lillet Rose was sweet and fruity. They were all great, no wrong choices here.

I also had the crab cake starter, a filet mignon (medium rare), and this super yummy looking truffle mac and cheese:

Needless to say, everything was awesome, and the filet mignon was probably the best I’ve ever had.

So, this time around, I started with the Honeysuckle:

This was sweet, tasted just like honey, smooth, and had a pretty flower! I don’t know about y’all, but I seriously love honey, so this and the Queen Bee are really great choices.

I wasn’t sure what to get for my starter, so the bartender suggested the oysters. They had east and west coast oysters, so I picked west coast, and apparently they were from Washington. I got half a dozen, and they came with their housemade cocktail sauce, housemade ponzu, and housemade hot sauce.

These oysters were so fresh and ultra-buttery-melt-in-your-mouth goodness. I had the first one just with lemon, two with the ponzu sauce, and three with the cocktail sauce. No hot sauce for me, because I’m weak.

I also got a salad. The bartender recommended the Kale Caeser, which was pretty different from other Caesers I’ve had before.

This one had celery and roasted tomatoes, and most noticeably different is obviously the kale as the base. Kale isn’t usually my first choice of leafy green, but this salad was so good! Plus, it was a giant portion.

I also got the Cincy Fizz:

This drink was quite interesting. It was very port forward, so if you like port wine this is definitely a good choice for you. It’s definitely a bit strong for my usual taste, and the foam from the egg white was really interesting texturally speaking. Overall, not my favorite drink, but fun to try.

I decided to try a pasta this time, instead of a cut of meat. I opted for the Orecchiette, with lamb sausage and saffron cream:

I don’t eat lamb all that often, but it was a welcome protein in this creamy pasta. The tomatoes offered a slight acidity to cut through the richness of the saffron cream, and the parmesan and fresh cracked black pepper on top brought it all together.

Again, another generous portion size, and I wanted to save some room for dessert, so I got this boxed up, as well as my salad, and took a look at the dessert menu.

I was torn between the salted caramel gelato and the butter cake, but since the butter cake came with salted caramel gelato, I got that. I expected a slice but got this actual round cake:

This was actually ginormous, and also like the greatest cake I’ve ever eaten?! This thing was off the charts. It’s probably hard to tell in the picture, but the entire cake had this really thin like crystalline sugar layer all over the outside, and it was served nice and warm which made the delicious, creamy gelato all melty and oh my god I actually died and went to heaven upon eating this cake.

One fun thing about this place is that when they bring you the check, they bring it in an old book that you can write in.

I’ve been to quite a few eateries in OTR but Losanti takes the (butter) cake. I highly recommended checking this place out. Not only is the food excellent, but the service is stellar and the atmosphere is perfect.

Which cocktail sounds the best to you? Have you seen any of the anime on the list? What are some places you like in Cincinnati? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS