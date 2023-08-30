Today I Sneezed For Ten Minutes Straight and It Appears to Have Caused Me Some Minor Brain Damage So Here’s a Picture of Smudge High On Catnip While I Recover
We’ve all been there, Smudge. Maybe not because of catnip, but otherwise, yes.
Also, I am fine, honest, I just can’t focus worth a damn. I’m calling the day a wash. Hope yours was all right.
— JS
Smudge looks like he’s thinking “Geez John!monkey, you need a catnip colada as bad as I do!”
Can confirm, have had a sneezing jag that fried my noodle myself.
Ragweed is coming for you…
Smudge looks like, “You want me to write today, Daddy…?”
Is anybody (human, reasonably adult) there? Talk with this person for 5-10 minutes. Check that they can understand you and reverse. We do not to have the aphasia talk.
Please rest up and hope you are better tomorrow.
Well, after all of that I hope your sinuses are cleared…
Yeah, ragweed has been bad here, too – my spouse regularly has sneezing fits that scare the cats, rattle the windows and wake the neighbors. Hope your neurons recover quickly from the shaking they got.
PLEASE—may I share the dazed look of Smudge? He is a classic!
Has Cocaine Mitch been sneezing a lot lately?
I’ve been living in my office and my bedrooms with air filters at full blast because of the ragweed. Zyrtec has been demoted to second best friend after the air filter.
I had a run of sneezes as well. I think I sneezed my face to Detroit.
That is one stoned kitty. Here’s another, one that had me howling with laughter despite feeling awful after barfing up a lung. Zofran should do more, darn it.
Gesundheit!