An Update From the Old Church, August 31, 2023

Posted on August 31, 2023    Posted by      17 Comments

For the longest time it seemed impossible we would actually get to this point, but now we’re actually here: All the major renovations we were making to the church are now complete. The very last thing to have done were the bookshelves in the balcony, which span the walls on both wings; we had a local cabinetmaker do them and they are terrific. Here’s a panorama of the bookshelves on the south wing of the balcony:

Those bookshelves are being filled up little by little, since every time we visit the church we bring a box of books from the basement. It will take a little bit of time with that process, but at this point, now that every major renovation thing is done, we’re not in a huge rush.

The renovations were not only to the church; you may recall that we bought the house immediately north of the church, which was in a state of disrepair, brought it down and cleared out the debris. We’ve had some landscaping done in the front to make it look nice from the street, and behind the new firebushes and crabapple trees are what we’re currently calling the “north lawn,” and then a gravel parking lot in the back because the church previously did not have off-street parking. We have plans for the lawn portion but we have to wait a bit; apparently when you take down a house and scoop out the foundations it takes about a year for everything to settle out. Again, we can wait.

Once the renovations were officially done, we had a cleaning crew come in and remove nearly two years of renovation dust, and we took away any remaining detritus from the rebuild. What comes next is furnishing; specifically, my office (Krissy’s is already set up) and the balconies. The plan at the moment is to get it comfortable and cozy, but not, I think, to go all out and try to decorate every nook and cranny right now; we’re presumably going to have years to bring in art and bits and bobs. It’ll be enough to get it to a place where we’re ready to welcome friends and visitors.

When we say we’re done, two things should be understood: First, that there are some minor things that can still stand to be updated (like the church sign outside, which needs a refresh) and some things that we’re not going to get to for a long time if at all (like making the pipe organ functional again). The renovations were to make the church structurally secure and updated; some things that were not directly relevant to that are projects for later. Second, the realization that with a building like this — or any building, really — “done” is a relative term. There’s renovation, and then there is maintenance. We’ll be in the “maintenance” phase of owning this building for as long as we have it, and we plan to have it for a while.

For the record, it never does get old, walking into the church and going, holy buckets, we own this thing. For so long we’ve been on the schedule of contractors and service people and craftsmen, going down a checklist of things that needed to be done before we could start using the place the way wanted and intended to. Finally we’re at the place where the schedule we have for the building is the one we set for ourselves. We still have a few things to do, to get it ready. When we do, we’re going to invite folks in friends to let them see what we’ve done with the place and how we mean to keep it part of the community, even as we use it for our own intended ends. We’re looking forward to that.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

17 Comments on “An Update From the Old Church, August 31, 2023”

  1. And yes, that is The Beast on the altar. I don’t want to say we bought the church to have a place to put that ridiculous guitar, but on the other hand, once we had the church, it seemed inevitable where that ridiculous guitar would eventually go.

  3. I see that the extensive display “case” for the “Guitar” and other musical instruments is looking good and well on the way to “done”
    Us ordinary folk thought you were setting up a SFF church more fool us

  5. That looks awesome.
    I’m super excited to see what you ultimately wind up doing from an ‘open to the public’ perspective. Because I have family in Dayton and I think that combining a family visit with a “concert at the Old Church” visit would be pretty awesome.

  7. Thank you for sharing this. Gosh, to me it seems like this happened so quickly from when you first posted. It looks gorgeous! I know, I know, it actually took longer than expected and more work to do… but I’m glad you are enjoying your accomplishment up to this point.

    Great job!

  12. Congratulations! When you buy a building such as the church your not only the owner, you’re the caretaker for future generations.

  15. Fantastic!

    Also, I, for one, look forward to a day when you play the pipe organ wildly, complete with chilling megalomaniacal laughter.

  16. I was wondering if that was a working pipe organ in that picture! I love the smaller pipe organs found in old churches! One day I hope to get one that no longer has a home and put it in my house. I love what you’ve done with the church. I have restored two Victorian houses and it is really a labor of love. I am inspired by taking a worn out, dilapidated house and restoring it to a like-new condition. These amazing places lasted for over a hundred years in some cases, and with tender loving care will last a hundred more. The same with my upright cabinet grand piano. My parents bought it for $10 when I was 5 yrs old so that I could learn piano. It was already around 60 yrs old. It is now nearing 120 yrs old. I’ve had it completely restored so that it will be good for another 100 years! They just don’t build things like this anymore!

  17. UPDATE FROM ARCH-BISHOP VON SCALZI: “bad news, everyone; due to supply chain hassles, Amazon advised us there’d be no virgins delivered in time for the fullest-full-moon this week; we’ve had to cancel the virgin sacrifice”

    RESCHEDULED: on or about 07 APR 2043, fullest-full-moon virgin sacrifice

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
August 2023
S M T W T F S
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: