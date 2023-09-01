New Books and ARCs, 9/1/23
New month, new books and ARCs at the Scalzi Compound, with an emphasis on limited editions from Subterranean Press! What here is something you want to take into September with you? Share in the comments!
One day, you will put my book on that stack.
The Best of Michael Swanwick. To educate myself.
Then Being Michael Swanwick. Because of the homage it pays to his book to his friend. But not Malkovich.
OBOY!
https://subterraneanpress.com/newsannouncing-ragged-maps-by-ian-r-macleod/
AND a “Best Of” as well
that’s the two:
“Best Of Michael Swanwick” and “Being Michael Swanwick”
Plus the new MacLeod
Looks like a rich haul indeed
I’m looking at the new Kevin Hearne-Shattered
The font on “Gundog” makes me want to fight someone.
Thanks. I could not decipher the title of Gary Whitta’s book.
Looked online and this guy liked it…. Might add it to the growing stack.
“Open the cinema of your mind and grab the popcorn―the blockbuster you’ve been waiting for has just arrived.” ―John Scalzi, author of The Kaiju Preservation Society