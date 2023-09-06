Mr. Scalzi Goes to Columbus

Posted on September 6, 2023    Posted by      5 Comments

And, in fact, I went to the Statehouse! To barge into the Governor’s office to give him a piece of my mind, as is my right as a citizen of Ohio? No, they would have dragged me off to jail, come on. I was there to record a bit for the Ohio Channel (the state-run public video channel) in conjunction with the Ohioana Awards in a couple of weeks, and to have lunch with the Ohioana librarians. It was a lovely, if brief, visit. Now I’m back home, where almost instantly a cat shoved her butt into my face, so let’s just say the afterglow of roaming the halls of power was fleeting to say the least. There’s probably a lesson in there for us all.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “Mr. Scalzi Goes to Columbus”

  4. I recently learned that when a cat shoves his or her butt into your face, that’s a big gesture of trust and friendship.

    Cats as well as dogs sniff each other’s butts to see how they’re doing (hence the friendship), and turning their back on you means they’re letting themselves be in a vulnerable pose (hence the trust).

    So take it as a loving gesture.

    (Cats that display their butts to the assembled during Zoom calls are hoping for someone, anyone, to give them a sniff.)

  5. You come to my neck of the woods and didn’t even say “Hi!” I’d be offended, except you have no idea who the hell I am. I hope the folks in the Statehouse were properly deferential (even if the cats weren’t).

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
September 2023
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: