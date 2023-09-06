Mr. Scalzi Goes to Columbus
Posted on September 6, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
And, in fact, I went to the Statehouse! To barge into the Governor’s office to give him a piece of my mind, as is my right as a citizen of Ohio? No, they would have dragged me off to jail, come on. I was there to record a bit for the Ohio Channel (the state-run public video channel) in conjunction with the Ohioana Awards in a couple of weeks, and to have lunch with the Ohioana librarians. It was a lovely, if brief, visit. Now I’m back home, where almost instantly a cat shoved her butt into my face, so let’s just say the afterglow of roaming the halls of power was fleeting to say the least. There’s probably a lesson in there for us all.
— JS
You always have to expect some feline push back when you haven’t been doing your real job.
Sugar? Because aren’t Spice and Smudge male cats…?
Well, the highlight of having a cat shove her butt in your face (Spice is my guess), is special.
I recently learned that when a cat shoves his or her butt into your face, that’s a big gesture of trust and friendship.
Cats as well as dogs sniff each other’s butts to see how they’re doing (hence the friendship), and turning their back on you means they’re letting themselves be in a vulnerable pose (hence the trust).
So take it as a loving gesture.
(Cats that display their butts to the assembled during Zoom calls are hoping for someone, anyone, to give them a sniff.)
You come to my neck of the woods and didn’t even say “Hi!” I’d be offended, except you have no idea who the hell I am. I hope the folks in the Statehouse were properly deferential (even if the cats weren’t).