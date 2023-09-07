Fani Willis Says “Bless Your Heart” To Jim Jordan
And as we all know, a southern woman saying “Bless Your Heart” means “Go Fuck Yourself.”
Which is indeed, the substance of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ reply to House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan’s August 24th letter to her, in which he essentially tried to threaten her with congressional oversight for intending to put former president Trump on trial for numerous charges relating to election tampering. Her response was, essentially, you can’t, you’re an ignorant tool, I can do as I please, and also, go fuck yourself.
The letter in itself is a delicious work of art, with pity nuggets like “Your letter makes clear that you lack a basic understanding of the law,” and “Those who wish to avoid felony charges in Fulton County, Georgia — including violations of Georgia RICO law — should not commit felonies in Fulton County, Georgia.” I commend it to you all, but if you don’t wish to read the whole thing, here’s this Atlanta Constitution-Journal news article about it, with Willis’ response and Jordan’s initial letter appended (those outside the US might find the article GDPR-restricted, but I’m sure you know how to use Google to locate the news for your jurisdiction).
Jim Jordan is well known for being a corrupt dimwitted opportunist bully with even fewer principles than brain cells, so it’s nice to see him get taken to the woodshed by someone both smarter and more principled than he. I’m sure Jordan will bluff and bluster and make noise about it, because he’s not smart enough (nor otherwise sees any advantage) to be ashamed of himself, so the rest of us will just have to be ashamed for him. As a citizen of Ohio, I sure am! Please stop electing him, OH-4! You can do better, in so many ways.
My understanding is that the phrase “Bless Your Heart” is a bit more versatile than what you’ve said. I once heard it referred to as “a Southern woman’s Swiss army knife.”
DA Willis’s letter is the most beautiful example of a brutal bitchslap I’ve seen in a long time.
I agree that the letter was lovely, but I doubt it will have much effect other than the momentary satisfaction it gives us to read it. Jordan is a deeply unserious person with no shame and no interest in actually governing; the demand he sent, like everything else he does, was purely political theater and not really intended for Willis at all.
“Pity Nuggets” would be a helluva band name.
I have to break it to you that Willis is also bringing RICO charges against protesters working to stop Cop City in Atlanta. This is not good.
You do have to say that US politics is very entertaining! (writing from Australia)
Lisa R. Hirsch: I have to break it to you that Willis is also bringing RICO charges against protesters working to stop Cop City in Atlanta.
Uh–I don’t think so? Same Grand Jury, but Willis’s office doesn’t seem to be involved:
https://atlpresscollective.com/2023/09/05/georgia-attorney-general-brings-rico-indictments-against-61-activists/
In case the link doesn’t work, or the article is tl;dr: “Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that the grand jury used to indict former President Donald Trump and his associates on RICO charges in August was also used to indict the Stop Cop City activists. While Trump’s indictments are being prosecuted by Fulton County District Attorney (DA) Fani Willis, the Fulton DA’s office does not appear to be prosecuting the Stop Cop City RICO cases.”
Not sure if that matters to your point, really, but I thought it was maybe worth noting .
Lisa, from what I can tell, the Cop City indictment is being brought by Christopher Carr, not by Willis.
Well, bless all their little fascist, traitorous hearts.
I can’t wait to see all these bastards fry and I’m willing to supply the oil!
Great post as always John.
No. Down here, “bless your heart” means you’re feeble minded.
With respect, John: bullshit to your first line. I am a Southern woman. In fact I’m a sixth generation Southern woman. I was raised by Southern grandmothers, great-grandmothers, great-aunts, and a mother, all of whom were born and raised in Southern culture. “Bless your heart” was NEVER used disparagingly. Never. Let me say that again, in case you missed it: never. “Bless your heart” was meant literally, as a term of affection and endearment. The women of my Southern family had absolutely no compunction about speaking their minds, far from it, and if one of them had occasion to deliver a discouraging word you’d get it, with the bark on. No need for this passive-aggressive bullshit I now see and hear everywhere. So while YOU may think that’s what Southern women mean, and even people from a different South than mine may labor under such a delusion, I’m here to tell you that your interpretation has never been the default. The culture may be changing (for the worse—when did Southern women get so mealy mouthed?), but it was historically not the case. “Bless your heart” means exactly that.
Please note that this WILL be on the mid-term.
I pretty much agree with Vir on this issue.
With all due respect to both Mr. Scalzi and Ms. Stegall I am also a multi generational southerner and not a young one either. When used by a southern lady “bless your heart” can mean many things from Mr. Scalzi’s Go Fuck Yourself to Ms. Stegall’s sincere expression of empathy and many things in between. It depends on all many different factors that this simple man is not subtle enough to fully comprehend.
As an rule I try to gauge the meaning of “Bless your heart” by the saccharine content. If the tone is painfully sweet, the meaning is more likely to be “Up yours.”
Note – this is from personal experience, not from watching Steel Magnolias.
