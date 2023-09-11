Smudge Has Questions About His Meal
“Waiter, I ordered this steak rare. As you can see, it is clearly medium rare, and that is simply unacceptable. Send it back. Tell the chef to get it right this time. Your tip is riding on how quickly I get what I ordered.”
Smudge, a tough crowd at a restaurant.
(Oh, who are we kidding, he eats moths.)
Busy day around here. The good kind of busy. Lots of stuff to take care of before the tour starts a week from today, and the book comes out on the 19th. After more than a year of being far away, it’s coming up very fast indeed.
— JS
I think Smudge is contemplating whirled peas
May there be peas in our time.
so… that’s a mistake? not exactly the steak he was expecting? I really do not relish being his waiter
Smudge looks cross-eyed at the thought of how he can steal the steak (which is bigger than he is!) off the plate….
Cats tip with mouse heads, right?
I’ve never seen a car look so smug as when it drops a spit-soaked butterfly on your bare foot first thing in the morning