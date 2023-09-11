Smudge Has Questions About His Meal

Posted on September 11, 2023

“Waiter, I ordered this steak rare. As you can see, it is clearly medium rare, and that is simply unacceptable. Send it back. Tell the chef to get it right this time. Your tip is riding on how quickly I get what I ordered.”

Smudge, a tough crowd at a restaurant.

(Oh, who are we kidding, he eats moths.)

Busy day around here. The good kind of busy. Lots of stuff to take care of before the tour starts a week from today, and the book comes out on the 19th. After more than a year of being far away, it’s coming up very fast indeed.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

5 Comments on “Smudge Has Questions About His Meal”

  2. so… that’s a mistake? not exactly the steak he was expecting? I really do not relish being his waiter

  5. I’ve never seen a car look so smug as when it drops a spit-soaked butterfly on your bare foot first thing in the morning

