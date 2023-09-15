View From a Hotel Window, 9/15/23: Troy, MI

Posted on September 15, 2023    Posted by      8 Comments

Ah, the parking lot view. Simple. Classic.

For those of you who ordered a signed copy of Starter Villain from Subterranean Press, today’s the day I sign them. All one thousand or so of them. It’s going to be a busy morning. And then I go back home, because I have an interview to do and I’d rather do it from my office than from the side of the road. Then I have a last weekend at home before all my tour travel madness begins. The life of an author is kinda wild.

Anyway, off to scribble.

— JS

8 Comments on “View From a Hotel Window, 9/15/23: Troy, MI”

  4. My copy of Starter Villain is, according to the computers, going to arrive on the 19th. I’m looking forward to reading it.

    Will your current tour include Iowa City?

  8. Welcome to my part of the world. Stop and get some Detroit style pizza if you get a chance. My favorite is Shields in Troy.
    Safe travels back to Ohio

