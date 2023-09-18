View From a Hotel Window, 9/18/23: Scottsdale, AZ
Posted on September 18, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 16 Comments
Scottsdale has apparently not gotten the memo that it’s supposed to be a bit autumnal: It’s currently 100 degrees out right now, which I discovered is not an especially walkable heat when I walked most of a mile to get my COVID and flu boosters at a near(ish) pharmacy, and then walked back. I did remember to hydrate, however, which is why I am not currently an overheated lump on the side of the road.
Which would have been inconvenient, not just because I would be having heat stroke, but also because I’m meant to kick off the Starter Villain book tour tonight at 7pm at the Poisoned Pen bookstore here in Scottsdale. Fortunately I am back in my cool hotel room, decompressing, and everything should be going according to schedule. If you happen to be in the Scottsdale area this evening, won’t you come by? Let’s kick this book tour off right, what do you say.
TOMORROW: San Diego! Mysterious Galaxy Bookstore! 7pm! My only Southern California stop on this tour! Don’t miss out!
— JS
Love the faded 70s postcard ambience!
I wish I could have made it to see you! I’ve just gotten the offspring started on your works (KPS was a hit) and we’re both looking forward to Starter Villain.
My daughter and I are both looking forward to Starter Villain. Seriously. Her whoop of joy when I reminded her it was due out this week was deafening. Especially since she was like a foot from my ear.
Wish I could have made it, but my sister was originally scheduled for surgery today.
Enjoy the tour! My copy from the SubPress signing was just dropped off – looking forward to starting it tonight!
What, no car park?
Purely out of curiosity, do you not rent cars when you are on a book tour? I can imagine an argument in either direction.
Dear John,
Glad to hear it cooled off for your visit (no joke!)
Poisoned Pen is a great bookstore with great people. I was there on tour once. Everyone should patronize it.
pax / Ctein
San Diego! My Mom’s side of the family lives there!
Me, I’m on the other side of the country, but enjoy your time in Salubrious San Diego….
Historically the Covid vaccine has kicked my tush for 24-48 hrs afterwards. I’m impressed you casually walked in and got the Covid and Flu at the same time! Enjoy the tour and stay healthy. Our copy of Starter Villain arrived today! Another signed copy for another John Scalzi! Thank-you!
SCALZI! There are four seasons in Southern Arizona:
Hot
Hotter
HOTTEST
HOLY FRACK!!!!
I hope you put on sunscreen.
…which is why they call swimming pools in Arizona “stew pots”
I’m looking forward to reading Starter Villain.
We are going on a couple of short trips in the next month-I had my flu and RSV last week, and we’ll get Pfizer # 6 in 2 days.
A man walks two miles in 100 degree heat to get a shot that’s untested and has no efficacy. And you’re praising him?
I sincerely hope this ends well but I think it won’t. Get some sense man.
John, Watch that heat! Dangerous, could cause all sorts of problems. You could end up like ‘Clo Tshot’ (see above).
100 degrees? Uber. ( mic drop)
No worries, it’s gonna be a balmy 70 here in San Diego tomorrow.
Wish I could go to the signing but I don’t drive at night anymore :(
Oh, and about that 2 mile walk and Covid shot. Good on you for getting the jab, I’m getting really tired of listening to people who are determined to be stupid. Bad on you for walking 2 miles in that kinda heat.