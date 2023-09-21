Not a View From a Hotel Window, 9/21/23: Denver, Unfortunately
Posted on September 21, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 20 Comments
So I’m on the tarmac on SFO this morning, listening to the informational flight video as the plane is pulling away from the gate, when suddenly the informational video, and the lights, and the air conditioning, go out, followed by quiet but insistent beeping noises, followed by the pilot getting on the intercom and going “So, uhhhh.” The auxiliary power module was not working, and they were going to have to basically turn the airplane on and off again to see if they could get it going again. Which they did, for another five minutes before it went out again, and then we were towed back to the gate.
By the time all the plane shenanigans were done, I had missed my connecting flight into Wichita, and while there was another flight into that city, it wasn’t until 10:30pm, i.e., well after my 6pm event at Watermark Books.
So, for the first time in the more than 15 years that I have been doing book tours, we had to cancel an event. All because a fucking airline apparently doesn’t do basic maintenance on its fleet, and isn’t that reassuring. At the moment I’m in Denver, awaiting a flight into Dallas, since my event tomorrow is there, and we might as well try to get there now because who knows what the hell will happen next.
I’m deeply embarrassed to miss this event. It’s not my fault, but that doesn’t really matter for the folks who were hoping to see me tonight. The only thing I can say is that I am sorry, and that Tor and Watermark are working to reschedule the event for the next few weeks. Wichita, I will come to you! Soon. That’s a promise.
In the meantime, tomorrow: Dallas, Half-Price Books, 7pm. Please come. Thank you.
— JS
Sometimes stuff just fails, even when it’s been getting all proper maintenance.
It’s OK, Stuff Happens[tm]. Don’t blame you for it at all, though I am a little peeved at the airline.
Hope the layover at DIA goes well, hope the flight to Dallas goes well, and hope I’ll be able to make it back to Wichita if you can reschedule!
Maybe you could even spend a bit longer in town next time and visit the Cosmosphere. ^_-
Sorry to hear it.
Years ago, I missed a flight to Japan because the crew didn’t show up for the local to O’Hare. When I told this to my Japanese travel agent, she literally gasped as if such a thing were unthinkable.
These things happen, but unfortunately they seem to happen more to some airlines than others, which is why when I look for flights those airlines are excluded from my searches.
I’d be curious to know which airline screwed the pooch for this one, if you’re inclined to disclose the name.
There’s something so very SF about an auxiliary power module; no consolation to you and those who were hoping to see you but when you were first writing I am pretty sure that the term was not exactly prominent in our shared vocabulary…
Yep, I drove down from Omaha Nebraska, checked into the hotel, then went to the bookstore to pick up my copy of Starter Villain and await the start of the event. The guy goes and gets my book and then says “Uh….. there’s been a problem…” and proceeds to tell me of the plane problem and the cancelling of the event. Oh well. I will keep my copy and if Mr. Scalzi is ever in my neck of the woods again, I will have to get h im to sign ir! Bummer, but I can honestly say that it is a really good book!
I’ve had three international flights in a row where connections were missed and in each case they lost my bags as well. Flying is really shit at the moment!
Well, airlines have rather lost the art of transporting people places, since they have essentially become unchartered banks.
Did you know that U.S. airlines make more of their revenue and DEFINITELY more of their profits from mileage points programs than from ticket sales?
Reference: https://archive.md/A8cxk
So cut them a break, they’re not really in the “doing things with planes” business anymore. It’s always a nice surprise when they DO manage to get a flight off the ground safely on time and land it safely on time in the place the itinerary said it should go. Cross fingers.
Not the first ever cancelled! I distinctly recall my March 2020 book tour ticket being cancelled and refunded, though obviously that was under… exigent circumstances
Assuming it’s United since you were flying from SFO to Denver (United Hub).
If it was American for example, you would have gone through Phoenix, and if it was Delta would have been via Salt Lake City.
I mean I’m sure it could be a bunch of other airlines – but my money’s on United…
Does this happen in space-based science fiction much where the characters miss a connecting transport? Seems like the future will just work. ;-)
Sorry you didn’t make it tonight. We were there! See you October 9.
Sorry this happened to you!
The Auxiliary Power Unit doesn’t get checked as often as it should because it’s not safety-critical and therefore not on the legally required maintenance schedule. It’s only used on the ground: once the engines are started the jet has two generators (one per engine) so the APU isn’t needed anymore.
If the flight crew knows they have a dead APU then they can call ahead to make sure each airport they’ll use has the “air cart,” also known as the “start cart,” ready at the gate. That cart has a portable air compressor that can start the engines of a jet that doesn’t have a working APU.
Of course if the airline really cared about reliability they’d maintain their APUs, because although a bad APU won’t cause a crash it can delay a flight! With a bad APU first they try restarting and if that doesn’t work then they haul out the start cart.
I fly out of sfo a bit. We had a mechanical problem with a United departure a few months ago causing the airline to switch planes after screwing around with a 6 hour repair attempt. Similar thing happened with another United flight a couple days later. I wonder if your flight was with United also.
“they were going to have to basically turn the airplane on and off again to see if they could get it going”
Is this the mundane version of “Reverse the polarity!”?
On the bright side, airplane parts failing on the tarmac is better than the alternative.
(My dad was a skilled machinist who spent most of his career making aircraft parts. He always tried to remember that people’s lives might depend on his making the parts strictly to specifications. So if you traveled safely by air in the 50s & 60s, you might spare a brief “Thank you” in your thoughts to him and the other machinists he worked with.)
Airlines seem in general uninterested in doing what they are paid to do – they don’t run as many flights (because empty space costs money – so when something disrupts a flight, the problem cascades through the system and hoses lots of customers for more time because they don’t have/won’t schedule new flights to put them on), they don’t maintain stuff (if they had to compete, they’d complain it was because they weren’t making enough, but they are), and they don’t really seem to care about much other than seeing what new fees they can subject customers to. Oligopolies are great.
But John, won’t someone think of the profits?
I am sorry for you and you Wichita fans, but I would be sorrier if the shit didn’t happen until you were in the air.
The airlines almost went under during the pandemic and laid everyone off. Now they are paying the price for that and it will get worse before it gets better, if it gets better.
Glad you are okay, Mr. Scalzi.
My wife and I drove down to the bookstore since we missed their message, just not anywhere close to Kevin’s trip. The staff at Watermark were very kind and helpful and let us know the date in October when they said you were rescheduled. We missed you in St. Louis on the Kaiju tour. We’ll keep trying!
Have safe travels John!
Sorry United did not have their plane’s act together.
I remember that I was once on an AmericaWest (now American) A320 from Dulles to Phoenix. That plane had broken a APU, and it needed the generator cart to start the engines. That plane only did PHXIAD over+over, specifically because of this limitation. If you sent that plane into podunk-nowhereville, it would not start back up again. PHX was an AmericaWest hub, and IAD was a United hub.
Im surprised United did not have a cart avail at KSFO, though.