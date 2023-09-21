Trying Out A New Recipe: Half Baked Harvest’s Chewy Maple Brown Sugar Blondies

About a week ago, the temperature had dropped just enough for it to feel like a real fall day. Of course, now we are back up to the 80’s despite it being the end of September, but for one glorious day it was cool and breezy, and I knew I wanted to make something that encapsulated fall. At that very moment, I saw Half Baked Harvest post a recipe on Instagram for some Brown Butter Apple Blondies with Cinnamon Maple Glaze. I thought, well that sounds amazing! However, it requires real apples, so this recipe was just not in the cards at that moment in time.

Lo and behold, though, I saw a recipe for her Chewy Maple Brown Sugar Blondies instead, and opted for those. After all, it does have apple butter in it, so pretty similar at least, right?

First, the ingredients:

Ingredients laid out on the counter. Domino dark brown sugar, Kerrygold salted butter, apple butter, flour, maple syrup, vanilla extract, cinnamon, baking powder, an egg, Ghirardelli semi sweet chocolate chips, and Ghirardelli semi sweet chocolate bar.

I thought the ingredients were pretty standard for the most part. Of course, apple butter is more of a specialty ingredient that can be hard to come by. It is easier to find it in fall, though, much like cans of pumpkin. Aside from that, it’s mostly just sugar, butter, chocolate, maple syrup, cinnamon, all the best stuff!

The first thing I did was brown the butter. Which started off like this:

A blue pan containing melted butter that is bubbling and has some white foam on top.

And ended like this:

A glass PYREX container containing melted browned butter.

I believe I’ve mentioned it in a previous baking post, but brown butter is where you melt butter and let it basically cook until you’ve toasted the milk solids, which is what all this is on the bottom:

All the browned milk solids from the butter sitting at the bottom of the melted butter.

Brown butter is much richer and complex in flavor than regular butter, and using a good quality butter is really important if you’re looking to brown your butter. I pretty much only use Kerrygold, as I’m a bit of a loyalist, but there’s other good quality brands that will brown just as well.

Anyways, after I browned the butter, I mixed up the brown sugar, maple syrup, vanilla, apple butter, and egg:

A white mixing bowl containing a caramel colored mixture. There is a rainbow silicone whisk sitting in the mixture.

I added the butter, all the dry ingredients, and the chocolate to get this yummy looking dough:

A white mixing bowl containing what appears to be normal chocolate chip cookie dough. Many chocolate chips and chocolate chunks are visible throughout the dough. A white rubber spatula sits in the dough.

I like to use chocolate chips and chocolate chunks (I just cut up the chocolate bar). I think it looks better, but that’s just me. With butter, I’m a loyalist to Kerrygold, and with chocolate, I’m a loyalist to Ghirardelli. Nothing gets the job done better than Ghirardelli semi sweet.

I pressed the dough down into a parchment lined 9×13:

The dough spread out into a parchment lined dish.

And baked it! The recipe says to let it bake for 18-22 minutes, and that you want it to be kind of underdone, but I ended up baking it for closer to 25 because I think it was a little too underdone originally.

Once it seemed okay, I pulled it out:

The dough, now baked, still in the parchment lined dish.

While I waited for it to cool, I made up the maple glaze that’s supposed to go on top. I was hesitant to make the glaze, as I’ve expressed before on here that I don’t care for how powdered sugar makes things taste, but I made it anyways and it actually turned out really well!

So I glazed these bad boys:

The blondies cut into fifteen squares and drizzled with the maple glaze.

After cutting them, I noticed that they still looked pretty damn underdone:

A few of the blondies stacked pyramid style to reveal the under baked centers.

Personally, I prefer under baked, and they were really tasty, so I figured it was fine.

As I said, they were quite yummy, however, I don’t feel like they tasted like fall. Despite the maple syrup, cinnamon, and apple butter in the recipe, they just tasted like chocolate chip cookie bars. And that’s more or less what they look like, too. I’m kind of upset they didn’t really taste mapley, even with the glaze. I wanted something cozy and warmly spiced, but they mostly were just chocolate-chip-cookie-esque. They were still good, though.

All in all, it was a pretty easy recipe, and a good way to spend my time. I don’t regret making them at all, but now I really want to try the actual apple blondie recipe I originally wanted to make to see how it compares.

Do you like blondies better than brownies? Do you prefer underdone baked goods? Would you try these? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

