View From a Hotel Window, 9/20/23: SFO
Posted on September 21, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Turns out, you can stay at the airport when you’re at SFO. Which is what I did, because I have an early flight the next day. However, I did manage to get into the city, and had a good time, with the event and with seeing friends. It’s always nice when that happens.
Tomorrow, or rather, later today: Wichita, Kansas. Which is the first time that I will ever be in that fair city, so I am looking forward to that. I hope to see you guys at the event at 6:00 p.m. at Watermark books!
— JS
It was a great event in San Francisco
I enjoyed it very much including the story from the cruise
I must ask , does someone from Tor travel with you or do you meet a different person at each stop?
Logistics must be crazy
You can’t make it out in this photo, but if you zoom in on that hill (which we call sign hill), the white splotches say “SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO THE INDUSTRIAL CITY”. That’s where I grew up. Back when that sign was made, “industry” was companies like Bethlehem Steel and Dubuque meat processing. Now the industrial park is dominated by Genentech.
Back in the ’80s I could leave my house about 30 minutes before a flight and make it on to the plane.