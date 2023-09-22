View From a Hotel Window, 9/22/23: DFW
Another airport hotel view, once again because I have to be up silly early to catch a flight — not the earliest I have to get up, that’s tomorrow — and being at an airport hotel is the easiest way to manage that. Also, after the horrendous travel day I had yesterday (I didn’t get to my hotel room until 1am), I was glad not to have to go anywhere far to get to a bed. Today has been a day of sleeping in, staying in bed (I am still in bed as I am writing this at 3pm central) and ordering room service. Don’t worry, I’m still doing to event tonight. But then: right back to bed, y’all.
TOMORROW: Pittsburgh for the first time as a tour stop! PLEASE NOTE: If you are coming to see me tomorrow, the venue has changed: It’s now at the Sixth Presbyterian Church (1688 Murray Ave), although at the same time, 4pm. Yes, I’ll be in a church. By now, this is a familiar thing for me. See you there!
Have fun? I used to take takes for sundown rides on the tram at the airport (it used to be free). I’m struggling with spending an entire day there, but you’ll probably knock out a novella or something.
Welcome to DFW! Looking forward to seeing you this evening, sorry for the heat.
Heard you read this evening… don’t lose Will’s number :)