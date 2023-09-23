View From a Hotel Window, 9/23/23: Pittsburgh
Well, folks, if we’re talking parking lot views, it appears that we have hit the motherlode. This is an extremely impressive collection of loitering vehicles. I think it may even be a record, and in 15 years of touring, that’s saying something.
Reminder that today’s event is at 4pm and that the venue is now the Sixth Presbyterian Church (1688 Murray Ave). Tomorrow, I’m in Chapel Hill, for another afternoon event (also 4pm) at Flyleaf books. See you there, North Carolina!
Most impressive!
Holy Car-Park Batman! Congrats on making connections, and many more.
Wow, crazy schedule. ‘If it’s Tuesday it must be Belgium’. Dating myself.
Got my copy! It’s in the queue. Philly someday?
I can’t be there today (being in Evanston instead), but your effort to move the event even closer to one of my family members is appreciated.
It’s probably really busy because the Penguins (NHL) start their preseason this weekend. Plus pirates and Steelers games most likely.
An impressive shot of the long-term lot at the airport, with the extended lot off in the distance.
Looking forward to seeing you this afternoon! And it’s my birthday!
Belated congratulations on not being in Denver, among other things.
I once got socked in (effectively) at that hotel for a work week when planes could get in and out – so I got to my meeting, which was at the airport hotel – but the rest of the city was mostly shut down because of extreme ice and cold. I put in a quite a few laps over the course of the week around that lot trying to stave off cabin fever. To this day, that’s all I’ve ever seen of Pittsburgh.