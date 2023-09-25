View From a Hotel Window, 9/25/23: CVG
September 25, 2023 John Scalzi
And here we have another quality parking lot photo, both foreground, and especially, background.
Tonight at 7pm: Cincinnati, I’ll see you at the Joseph-Beth booksellers! And then, that’s it for this leg of the book tour. Do I go home from here? Dear me, no! I’m off to Budapest tomorrow, to be the Guest of Honor for the International Book Festival there. So no home for me. However, Krissy is coming to see me tonight, so at least I get to see my spouse, which makes me happier than you can imagine.
If you’re in Cincy, please come see me tonight!
— JS
Be sure to get yourself some Skyline Chili before you leave!
Truly an excellent lot.
When do we get the parking lot calendar? I guess we’ll have to check out Budapest first.
Not as impressive as Pittsburgh but it’s a good second place one..
I don’t know, I can imagine quite a bit.
Lisa and I really enjoyed your presentation and reading in Chapel Hill, John. In fact, she says that when you get tired of this novel thing, you should become a straight up performer :D
By the way, I assume you’ve read Larry Niven’s Inconstant Moon?
Thanks for the preview of your upcoming coffee table book “View From a Hotel Window.” Can you remind us, will that be shipping near the holidays so we can place our orders or will this be coming early next year?
You’re an inspiration in jumping from award winning novels to trying something totally new. Keep those creative juices flowing! ;-)
Enjoy the book tour and sounds like you are having a great time. Thanks for the updates and allowing us to respond and tease a bit. I like the person who mentioned a calendar too. Your fans, we are a strange bunch.
Safe and uneventful travels!
If any of the cars at home need parts, you could just mosey on across and pull them. Truly impressive junkyard and you have outdone yourself for parked cars on this tour.
Enjoy Budapest.