View From a Hotel Window, 9/25/23: CVG

And here we have another quality parking lot photo, both foreground, and especially, background.

Tonight at 7pm: Cincinnati, I’ll see you at the Joseph-Beth booksellers! And then, that’s it for this leg of the book tour. Do I go home from here? Dear me, no! I’m off to Budapest tomorrow, to be the Guest of Honor for the International Book Festival there. So no home for me. However, Krissy is coming to see me tonight, so at least I get to see my spouse, which makes me happier than you can imagine.

If you’re in Cincy, please come see me tonight!

— JS