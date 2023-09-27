This Is A Post About Roller Skating
Posted on September 27, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi
I might have lied a little bit. This post isn’t as much about roller skating as it is about the lack thereof.
At the beginning of the summer, I decided I needed a new hobby. One that involved physical activity and outdoor time. Because I don’t get enough of either of those things. Roller skating seemed like the perfect fit for something that was balanced between exercise and fun, and could be done anywhere at roughly any time.
So, I decided to buy a pair of roller skates. It was hard to decide between getting inline skates or the side-by-side ones. I didn’t know the differences or pros and cons, so I watched a few Tik Toks about each. Ultimately, the inline ones seemed like the better choice, and I bought a pair. After getting the skates, knee pads, elbow pads, a helmet, all the necessary equipment, it was a couple hundred dollars. But it was okay, because this was going to become my new thing.
Except, it didn’t.
The day my skates arrived in the mail was the same day the outside world became hazy, smoky, and an air quality warning was issued. It was advised by officials and experts not to go outside. So I didn’t. But then the Canadian wildfires just kept going, and going, and we kept being urged to stay inside. So inside I stayed.
After a while, the air became mostly breathable again, but then I was due to leave home and go to LA for three weeks. Obviously I couldn’t pack my skates, they were huge. Not to mention how much room a helmet would take up.
Weeks later when I returned home, I got a promotion at work, and became a little more busy throughout the week than I previously was.
And then there was never a “good time”. I always had something to do, somewhere to be, somebody to see. So many reasons as to why my skates were still in the box. I made a lot of excuses as to why learning to skate just didn’t fit into my daily life.
But, I’ve realized why I’m so quick to make excuses when it comes to the skates. I’m afraid to fall. I’m afraid to break my fucking ankle, or twist something, or hurt myself at all. Though I’m twenty-four, I’m not in the best shape, and I’ve found recently that if I hurt myself, it takes a lot longer to heal than it used to. Things don’t feel the same afterwards. It’s like I’m permanently damaged from minor incidents.
While I was in LA, I hurt my ankle dancing one night. It hurt for days, and didn’t feel fully right for weeks, if not months. I’m afraid that if I get hurt, whatever I damage will never be the same again.
My father has a finger he can’t really bend all the way. It’s from a high school volleyball incident. He’s in his fifties, and it’s still not right. Sometimes things just don’t heal well, and if I can avoid giving myself an injury to have to heal from, I will.
Anyways, the summer is over and I never once adorned the skates that were supposed to be my new, fun hobby that would get me out there, get me active. It never happened, and I’m sad for it.
I know I could start now, but am I going to? It seems unlikely. Between my fear of hurting myself, work, my hatred of sweating, my lack of patience to learn new things, and any other excuse I can think of in the moment, I’m probably just going to avoid having wheels strapped to my feet all together.
I doubt you have anywhere near the neuro issues I do, but I grew up in an era when quad skates were the norm, inline skates didn’t come around until I was probably in my 20s (your Dad is only a couple of years older than I am). With my balance issues, I had a hard enough time learning how to skate on quads, I never got the hang of inlines. Same reason I never got the hang of ice skating–the blade’s too thin for me to successfully keep my balance.
So if you’re genuinely afraid of falling, I’d strongly urge you to maybe (for now, anyway) exchange the inlines for the quads. Once you get comfortable skating on quads, then you can try the inlines. Good luck!
It’s taken me decades to find an exercise I’ll stick with. I just don’t like exercising. There is no “thing” I enjoy. (Technically, I do enjoy swimming, but without a pool of my own, it’s not going to happen.)
Don’t give up, but don’t beat yourself up either!
That said– I took Wheezy Waiters advice and signed up for Co-Pilot which is an online personal trainer (after my husband had been using it for a year). It got me past the part of exercise where I always get injured because there was someone to adjust what I was doing so I could heal up while still getting exercise. If you have actual personal trainers in town and would actually go an see them, John Green’s route is to have an in-person trainer which seems to still be working for him after years of not exercising.
I’ve been doing it a full year and my husband over 2 years. I didn’t think I’d ever be able to commit to anything regularly, but this seems to be working for me and I really am a lot healthier and stronger.
Ankles take FOREVER to heal. When I sprained my ankle (when I was in my 20s), and asked my doctor weeks and weeks later why it still felt so unstable, he said the general lack of blood flow and muscles to the feet slows the healing process. I have no idea if he was right or just trying to make up something that sounded plausible.
Does skating still sound fun, or is it kind of overshadowed now by fear of falling and/or the feeling that you need to use the skates to justify the expense? Because here’s the thing about getting old and falling apart (speaking from the ripe old age of 41): all that aggravating painful shit is going to happen anyway. So you might as well have fun while you can. You mentioned your dad has a finger that doesn’t bend right; would he trade in a functioning finger for having played that volleyball game? (This is, of course, not always an equation that works. Somebody who dove headfirst into what ended up being a shallow pool is probably never going to say that the experience of swimming was worth the injury they suffered later. But for a lot of stuff, even years later, there’s fewer experiences that I would trade in than you would think.)
What if you don’t think of it as starting to skate? That makes it sound like a regular activity. I hate regular activities and can’t maintain them. The idea of starting a regular activity that is going to be shortly derailed by cold weather is not something I’d be super excited about either. But if skating still sounds fun and you kinda wish you could do it….don’t start skating. Just go skating once. Maybe down your driveway and back. If you get going too fast, you can ditch into the grass. Just because you aren’t sure if you’ll be able to skate next week doesn’t mean you can’t skate now. (Again, if you want to. Not skating is just as valid a choice as skating.)
So, I’m in my 60’s and I ice skate. I’m the crazy old fat lady skidding around on the ice with ear buds in my ears, waving my arms around in an emo fashion as I skate to music. And I love it!
Yeah, you could get hurt roller skating, or you could get hurt falling off the couch. Life is short, and even shorter and less fun if you don’t exercise.
My advice is to invest in padding. Protect your elbows, wrists, knees, and especially your head full of precious grey matter. Lace your roller-skates up snugly around your ankles, and go out there and have fun!
Also, if there’s anywhere near you that gives classes, take a class to improve your skills.
Or take up swimming. That works too!
Try doing a few “test” falls. Put on all the pads, and gently drop on some carpet. Then, work up to bigger falls or grass or dirt or whatever and eventually concrete. You’ll find that the pads are really effective. It doesn’t hurt like a normal fall. You’re not putting your life on the line with any little slip or stumble. Sure, you still can get injured, but that’s true just going down a set of stairs. (Especially with cats running about.) But, if it takes a little fear out of the process, that’s one less hurdle to overcome.
Good luck!
Honestly, you are still young and shouldn’t be worrying too much about injury. Put on all the gear and go out to the driveway for 10 minutes. Have someone hold your hand. Just try it. If it’s completely hopeless and you can’t even take 2 steps then you can give up on it.
I started skating 5 years ago or so, when I was 38? I took lessons at a roller rink, and it was great! After a while, I felt like I could fly! My only tip is to learn to fall forwards, cause falling backwards, wellllll… I suggest a pillow on your bum/lower back for the next lesson and soft pillows everywhere else. Ask me how I know 😉 but it was worth it to feel like I could fly and to have speed races against my son (the only ones I can win these days!).
I’ve used skates on a very irregular (once every couple years?) basis. I started with quads, and have used both inline and ice skates. So, some thoughts from someone much closer to the falling stages than the mastery ones:
I find quads much easier to feel stable on. Heck, I can balance on one foot with quads standing still. Not so with the others.
I almost exclusively skate in skate rinks (roller or ice). Those have reliably smooth and horizontal surfaces that make a bump/stumble/fall much less likely. Also no scraping if one does fall!
If you have a friend who can skate backwards, having them with you and holding your hands (skating backward in front of you) can be a great set of training wheels.
Knee pads, Elbow pads, wrist protectors, helmet, tightly-laced skates. These are all good ideas for joints young and old, currently-resilient and not-so-resilient.
My only other bit of noob-skating wisdom is that if you make opposing s-curves with your feet, you can get going without taking either foot off the ground. Physics! It’s cool like that.
Huh, Kurt’s advice about practicing falling is excellent. We all should practice that.
I found ice skating much easier than roller skating, mostly because if you fell ice skating, and I did, at least you slid across smooth ice instead of trashing your skin on pavement. But then I never wore the proper pads either. A friend of mine was a really good roller blader, and she swore by wrist, ankle, and knee pads. She said it’s pretty tough to hurt yourself if you’ve got the right equipment.
On the other hand, this is why I really like swimming. It’s not sweaty, and it’s hard to hurt yourself. Also, you feel weightless. But I know a lot of people find it chilly and boring. I am lucky in that my community finally built a nice indoor pool a few years ago, and now I swim 3 days a week.
Skating doesn’t have to be your thing if you don’t want it to be. You mentioned that you went dancing recently. Dancing may not necessarily be an outdoor physical activity (I suppose that depends on the environment and situation) but if that’s something you enjoy doing then you could try doing more of that.
It there an indoor pool near you? Water aerobics or water walking are both good exercise. Pilates or Yoga are both good. To be outdoors walking with Pokemon Go is fun too.
I gave up outdoor skating on quad skates two years ago, partly due to fear of falling, so you emphaticallyn aren’t alone. I do intend to try it again next year, because A) it was good exercise, and B) it was exhilarating, possibly BECAUSE it was kind of scary. Two possible tips (since you seem to have the safety equipment covered): Make sure you have skates with decent ankle and arch support (tight lacing, as someone mentioned above), and Maybe look into an indoor skating rink? Skating on wood–even if you have to rent the skates–in a big circle with a railing to grab can be a reassuring way to get into skating.
Finally, if skating of any sort isn’t for you–forget it! Lots of other activities out there. Bet there are some decent cycling routes around where you live, just for one example . . .
You mentioned getting injured dancing. Getting injured is, of course, a possibility with any form of exercise. But I think it’s less likely with some forms of dance.
I’d recommend giving Contra Dancing a go, if you haven’t done it before. Just make sure to wear your most comfortable flat shoes – high heels very much discouraged.
I see there’s a monthly dance near-ish to you. https://daytoncontra.org/
I first went Contra Dancing in Denver (hmm.. in 2000 or so), and there was a half hour tuition/intro at those dances too, which I found very helpful.
I hope you find a form of exercise you enjoy.
I never liked to exercise, or sweat. Reading! Reading is fun. But not fitness-producing. Also pain/injury is contraindicated in my life as well. So finally I realized that there are a few activities that work within those constraints. You can ride an exercise bike while reading. That’s a win! Very few injuries, if you’re careful getting off and on. You can even, if you’re an intense reader like I am, lose yourself so thoroughly in the book you forget you’re pedaling.
And then there’s swimming. You don’t have to thrash through the water like an Olympian. Slow and steady, breaststroke or side stroke, until you breathe deeply and sustain it. You WILL sweat, but the lovely cool water takes it away. I used to be able to swim for a solid hour without a pause, changing strokes when I got bored or tired of doing one. Gentle swimming will encourage your cardio and muscular fitness while not causing damage to your skeletal system or joints. Also, it’s really easy to start small (just one or two lengths of the pool) and ramp up to fitness-sustaining levels.
Choosing an activity that will do what you want, promote fitness, but not promote injury is something to consider. Only you know what has been fun in the past, that might work for you. Are you an exerciser in isolation? Some people don’t like others to see them exert themselves. Or are you an exerciser in company? Others like to be in a group with others participating in the same activity. Competition can drive them, or community feeling. Which are you? Or is there a third option? Tai chi in the park, near others but not really interacting? There are soooo many options.
But the first issue is motivation. It’s not lack of will power that prevents us from exercising. It’s that many forms of exercise are NOT fun. You chose the roller-blading because on paper it seemed like it should be fun. What seems like fun to you? Notice that above, I managed to incorporate my own preferred activity, reading, into an activity that helped fitness. If you like listening to music, there are ways to do that while you move your body, even in a pool. Every element you enjoy that you can combine with something that is, yes, physical effort, will help you gain the persistence to do Activity X on a regular basis.
I hope you succeed in finding something that makes you feel good to do, and feel good about the results. That makes for a sustainable exercise routine in your life.
One of my co-workers in a past job took a good fall in-line skating, broke her collarbone and shoulder, and had to undergo surgery. When she finally was able to come back to work she told us her orthopedic surgeon said that the two worst causes of injuries he saw were from riding morotcycles and in-line skating. In each case you can be moving at a good rate of spped when you depart from control and encounter hard pavement.
Nonetheless, if you were in Santa Monica again you should have packed an extra suitcase with your in-line kating gear. Between Palasades Park and the Strand running from Venice Beach south for miles that part of LA has one of the best venues for skating/boarding.