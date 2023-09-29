Hello From Budapest 9/29/23 + Hugo Voting Reminder

First and most importantly, I found the statue of Peter Falk here in Budapest. Note the height similarities.

Second, I spent the day being interviewed a whole bunch, for various Hungarian news outlets. It was a lot of fun and also very tiring after a good half dozen long interviews. Fortunately I also had a lovely dinner with my publishing house and writer Nicholas Binge, and now I’m back at the hotel and ready to collapse into sleep.

Third, a reminder to Worldcon members that we’re down the the last two days to vote on the Hugo Awards (and also a reminder that The Kaiju Preservation Society is a finalist this year in the category of Best Novel). If you haven’t voted yet, now is the time to do it.

Big day tomorrow, I give my guest of honor Q&A and then sign a whole bunch of books. See you there, Budapest!

— JS