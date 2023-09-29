Hello From Budapest 9/29/23 + Hugo Voting Reminder
Posted on September 29, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
First and most importantly, I found the statue of Peter Falk here in Budapest. Note the height similarities.
Second, I spent the day being interviewed a whole bunch, for various Hungarian news outlets. It was a lot of fun and also very tiring after a good half dozen long interviews. Fortunately I also had a lovely dinner with my publishing house and writer Nicholas Binge, and now I’m back at the hotel and ready to collapse into sleep.
Third, a reminder to Worldcon members that we’re down the the last two days to vote on the Hugo Awards (and also a reminder that The Kaiju Preservation Society is a finalist this year in the category of Best Novel). If you haven’t voted yet, now is the time to do it.
Big day tomorrow, I give my guest of honor Q&A and then sign a whole bunch of books. See you there, Budapest!
— JS
I had no idea such a statue existed. I must have forgotten that Columbo had a dog. Apparently the dogs name is Dog.
This site is so educational.
Enjoy some non American culture and hospitality.
Enjoy you stay in Hungary.
Unfortunately I don’t have the weekend to go to Hungary.
Maybe you will make it to the Fantasy Basel one day.
Sigh. I’d love to vote for the Hugos, but can’t get anything at the Chengdu Worldcon website to work; it knows my email address but won’t send me logins. I got desperate today and tried to sign up with a different email system, and even that’s not working.
And any available kaiju appear to be in the wrong universe to send over to tell them to fix it :-)
Was the little dead squirrel statue still nearby?
Our family spent a day once just hunting down the little works of Kolodko. Very fun. Kermit is close to the US embassy if you make it over that way.
https://budapestflow.com/hidden-mini-statues-budapest/
It is amazing what you can find on google. Apparently Peter Falk was the same height as I am. So John, that makes you and I quite tall…
I trust the peanut gallery will refrain from snide remarks!
@ Bill Stewart. At the beginning I had to use a VPN set to Asia. Lately it’s been working for me without that. Changing browsers or devices might help. The login for the vote
is at https://hugo.chengduwo
rldcon.com/hugo-awards/#/login
They need your email and membership number, click “Get a code” – if you get the email, enter the code and then “Code check” and then start voting.
I assume you’ve already done as much of that as you were able and the problem is on their end, but I’ll just throw this up here in case there’s something useful.
Minutes to go. This is a tough year for jumping throught the hoops. Well, in some parts of the world, at least.
P.S. (Hugo still) For those who managed to vote – after saving all your rankings it seems you also have to hit the “submit vote” button or the rankings will be in the database but not actually submitted.