Heading Home

I’m on my way home to the US, but it was a near thing; my flight out of Budapest left late and I had to run across most of Munich’s airport to catch my connection and barely made it before they closed the doors. If I had to run a minute longer than I did I might have given myself a heart attack; a reminder I really need to get back into shape.

Be that as it may I am now in the sky just past the British Isles and above the North Atlantic. With luck I’ll land in Ohio just before midnight and be home 90 minutes after that. Then: sleep for a day. Maybe two. It’ll be good to be home.

— JS