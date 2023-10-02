Ági Szabados Does Not Need To Apologize To Me
So, at the opening ceremonies of the Budapest International Book Festival this year, a couple of people gave prefatory remarks before I received the Budapest Grand Prize and participated in my own relatively brief question and answer period. One of them was actor Ervin Nagy; the other was Ági Szabados, who is a newscaster and bookseller who runs a nationwide book club in Hungary (think along the lines of the Oprah Book Club or the Reese Witherspoon book club). At the time of the event, I listened to her remarks (via a translator) and thought them perfectly uncontroversial; among other things she talked about the importance of reading, which is, rather obviously, something I agree with.
Apparently I was one of the few who found the remarks uncontroversial, because shortly thereafter Ms. Szabados was sharply criticized for her remarks in the press and online, and was accused, more or less, of making her speech about herself and not about me, who was the putative subject under discussion. This caused enough of an uproar in Hungary that Ms. Szabados felt obliged to offer an apology for her speech, and in particular noted that she hoped that I had not been offended.
With that as preamble, and with the further notation that no one in Hungary, and certainly not Ms. Szabados, has asked me to say anything about this or, indeed, even knows that I am about to say anything about this:
Folks, I was not offended at the time, nor am I offended now. And while I appreciate that Ms. Szabados has offered an apology generally, and also to me specifically, in my particular case, I don’t think an apology was needed. Again, I found nothing objectionable in her comments to the opening ceremony audience. I suppose she could have talked about me more, but then, I was there to talk about me, and did, for about 20 minutes at the opening ceremony, and then for over an hour at my own spotlight event two days later. I dare say that no one who attended the book festival came away lacking information on the topic of John Scalzi. I assure you, I am very good at talking about me. Ask literally anyone who has ever met me.
Ms. Szabados otherwise talked about reading, and the importance of taking the time to read, and, well, I have no problem with that. As I understand it, the name of her book club translates in English to “No Time To Read,” and the title of the book club rather puts a point on the matter: People are often of the opinion that they don’t have time. To the extent that Ms. Szabados encourages people to find the time to read, I appreciate her efforts. And the fact that she chose the Hungarian translation of Old Man’s War as her club’s September read, in advance of my arrival at the book festival, was of actual benefit to me: She introduced me and my work to a whole bunch of readers who might not otherwise have ever checked out my novel. This is not just supposition; several people at the festival who came to see me told me that her book club was how they found out about me. Some of them were clutching copies of other books of mine as they did so.
Which is to say that from my point of view, long before Ms. Szabados stepped onto the stage last Thursday, she had already done more to introduce me to new readers in Hungary, and to spur conversation about my work, than almost any other single person in in the country, short of my actual publisher, and the organizers of the book festival. So not only does she have nothing to apologize to me for, at the end of the day the emotion I most feel regarding Ms. Szabados is: gratitude. She did a very good thing for me, and the introduction she made at the opening ceremonies — where she talked about the book club that introduced me to many readers! — was only the smallest part of all of that.
Now, I realize that there’s probably more going on here. I am not privy to all the social undercurrents in Hungary that flow beneath this particular story. I can only comment on what I know and my own perspective on it as an outsider. Additionally, I don’t know Ms. Szabados in any meaningful way; we were introduced briefly prior to the opening ceremonies, and saw each other again a couple days later, where again we chatted briefly and took a picture before we both went to do our respective things. In the very brief time I had with her, she seemed lovely. I was glad to meet her.
So, please. People of Hungary, if you are angry or annoyed at Ms. Szabados on my behalf, thank you, but don’t be. Don’t take on a burden that I myself do not carry. I appreciate what Ms. Szabados did for me, at the festival and before it. No apology is necessary for any of it. Not to me, and, may I suggest, not to anyone else.
— JS
Also, for the record, Ervin Nagy’s comments about me were also lovely, and welcome, and I was glad to meet him, too.
Oh, and: Tempting as it might be to some, let’s avoid a general discussion of Hungary and Hungarian politics, please, and stick specifically to the topic at hand, otherwise this comment thread might get unmanageable, quick. Thanks.
You sir, are a true gentleman.
I’m willing to bet it’s because she’s a woman. She had an opinion other than “man—good”
Sadly, John, Hungary is not the beacon of freedom it was in the era of its determined struggles against the Soviet hegemony. How the people of Imre Nagy who kicked the Soviets to the curb came to offer their necks to the tyrant Viktor Orbán and his fascist autocracy utterly baffles me.
But if you are looking for reasons why an outspoken woman advocating for people to READ (and, by tacit extension, think for themselves,) might be subject to public disapproval, there is a long pattern of fascist autocrats trying to have their cake and eat it.
What a nice response you wrote. I do hope she gets a copy or is pointed to a translation of this site (if she doesn’t read English.)
I guess I’m not up on how these sort of events work, I would have thought that the intro speakers would have made you part of their remarks, but talk at a more general level like the love of reading and its importance being a perfect topic.
As you note, you’d have time to talk about yourself and honestly, you’re the expert on you. ;-)
So nice of you to defend her.
“What did you do today, honey?”
“Oh, paid bills, had lunch and painted the book case. You?”
“Eh, you know. Goofed off a little in the morning, wrote some, diffused an international incident, and then took the pup out.”
So nice!
It’s so hard to talk about this and NOT bring up Hungarian politics. Since Terry already essentially said what I was thinking, just solely will send kudos to you and Ms Szabados. We need more of your voices in the world…
Your kindness is exemplary.
Wonderfully said
Good to know.
Well said, Mr. Scalzi, and I’m glad the event went well for you!
You are a good dude.
Class act John! Gracious, reasonable and sensible.
Well done sir.
Very nice response.
One has the impression this should not have been necessary in the first place, but here we are.
👏👏👏
Well said John. Everybody seems to be apologising for stupid things these days. I heard an announcer on our ABC radio in Australia apologising for saying something like “oh I’m a bit OCD about that” – after a person with actual OCD rang up annoyed.
Finally, my chance! I rang the station and told them I myself suffer from OCD and wasn’t offended – I knew what she meant, for gods sake!
@Terry
@Spencer
Of course Hungarian politics is quite worrying and at least on par with what the Trump presidency meant for America.
But I also believe that when John gets invited to an event he (or his publisher) will check who invites him.
Hi John, and no worries, your message is properly relayed back to the Hungarian (SF)-reading community. And yes, we can learn an awfully lot from you (and not just ABOUT you ;-) ), like patience, dignity and such.
So, keep up the good work, we are waiting for the goodies we have just discussed in the long session.
(By the way, do you have the youtube links to the sessions?)
It’s hard to avoid speaking about hungarian politics, especially because Agi Szabados is the reporter of one of the very few remaining media NOT controlled by the current government, and I’m pretty sure that is not unrelated in this case…
Nevertheless, your post is very kind, and I hope you enjoyed staying in Hungary :)
@Terry
@Spencer
I accept that you have a theory about Hungarian politics, but in this case a hungarian liberal journal criticised Ági Szabados.
I meant that remark in general terms.
That Ági Szabados is a journalist from one of the few not government controlled media means that they weren’t supporting the government at this fair.
…and this time remember to soak those banned books in enough gasoline
fascists are everywhere…
that’s what most of these things really are about these days, as fascists push and the rest of use push back
To Stephen K:
I think to ring up and correct a person claiming they are a bit OCD is a very OCD thing to do. I find it very funny.
Any chance there’s links to the actual comments? Hopefully translated?
Mind boggling, which as others suggest, implies politics is involved…
It’s a book festival. Sure, you’re supposed to say nice things about the Guest of Honor when you’re introducing him, but you’re not supposed to ignore the fact that it’s… a book festival!
I’ve been to plenty of similar events where more was said about the subject of the event than the Guest of Honor by the emcee. Last Friday I went to a dance performance, co-presented by two organizations, and the heads of those organizations spent at least as much time talking about what they did as the artists we’d be seeing. I don’t think anybody felt the artists were slighted.