On Blurb Hiatus Through the Rest of 2023

This is one of those little housekeeping notes I post to point people at later:

I am not accepting any additional requests for novel blurbs (or blurbs for other projects) through the end of 2023. I have a backlog of books I have been asked to blurb, and between now and the end of 2023 I have my own novel to finish and turn in, plus I still have travel and promotional commitments through mid-November. And then, you know, there are the holidays. I have no time.

Please hold all blurb requests until the new year, when (hopefully!) I have caught up on my current backlog of requests, have finished my own book, completed my travels, and have taken many, many naps.

Thank you!

— JS