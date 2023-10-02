On Blurb Hiatus Through the Rest of 2023
Posted on October 2, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
This is one of those little housekeeping notes I post to point people at later:
I am not accepting any additional requests for novel blurbs (or blurbs for other projects) through the end of 2023. I have a backlog of books I have been asked to blurb, and between now and the end of 2023 I have my own novel to finish and turn in, plus I still have travel and promotional commitments through mid-November. And then, you know, there are the holidays. I have no time.
Please hold all blurb requests until the new year, when (hopefully!) I have caught up on my current backlog of requests, have finished my own book, completed my travels, and have taken many, many naps.
Thank you!
— JS
So, mo novel blurbs, John? How about recycled ones?
“Blurb Hiatus” is the title of my next prog album.
Cool. That means that you’ve read or at least read within the book you blurb.
I guess you still could do blurbs like this one: “The book contains letters, sentences and paragraphs and the author is a really cool person”
You are already a blurb hero. Rest on your laurels a bit.
Everything after “I have my own novel to finish” seems kind of fuzzy and indecipherable. I finished “Starter Villain” last week and loved it. Can’t wait for what’s next.
Dang! I wrote a great Facebook post and was hoping for a blurb from you… ;-)
Honestly, enjoy this end of the year and hope you can wrap up all your to-dos, and get those naps in too.
Many naps meaning there will be much time napping, or that frequent interruptions will divide them into large numbers?
Do you have a blurb request submission guideline post anywhere?
And Lee Child heaves a sigh of relief.
Blurb is a funny word. My inner 5-year-old now wants to dance around the house singing “Blurbblurbblurbblurbityblurb…”