I Read A Book This Year
Posted on October 3, 2023 Posted by Athena Scalzi 34 Comments
I read one book in 2020, one book in 2021, one book in 2022, and so far in 2023, I have read one book. This makes me kind of sad. I’ve talked about it on here before, but I used to love reading when I was younger, and ever since I became an adult, I really just don’t do it at all. That’s not what I want for myself. I want to read books! Why does it have to be so difficult?
It’s so easy on paper (ha), but bringing myself to actually sit down and read is a tall order. I wish it wasn’t so hard, and I know the only way I’ll get better about it is if I try. I have to put in the effort to consistently make time to sit down and read, and work on actually making myself read a damn book. It’s some huge, unmanageable task in my head, but I know it wouldn’t be so bad if I just did it.
Funny enough, this goes for any hobby I’ve ever had. It’s why I don’t have any hobbies. Everything, even if it seems enjoyable (like reading), is just too difficult to do. Things that are supposed to be relaxing activities just seem like a mission or like a task that needs to be done and stresses me out. I have so much anxiety and guilt and stress built up around reading, no matter what it is I’m reading.
The only time I can seem to bring myself to read is on a plane, or on a cruise. Because I have no internet. That really is what it comes down to, it seems. I really am one of those people that chooses Tik Tok over reading, and then watches Tik Toks over books, watches the reviews and recommendations, then adds the books they suggest to some list, knowing full well I’ll always pick the screen over the paper. And reading books on my phone isn’t really an option, either, because I’ll just open a different app than iBooks. I just can’t bring myself to do it.
I’m so sad! I want to read! I’m missing out on so many good books! How do I fix this? Am I going to be like this forever? I keep thinking I’ll get better but it’s been almost a decade. I keep thinking, “start small, you don’t have to read a whole novel, try some short stories or a novella” and I still can’t do it. I can’t even read long posts on Facebook or the extra long posts they have on Twitter now. If it’s more than a paragraph, it’s not fucking happening. I’m amazed you all read my posts because I sure as hell wouldn’t be able to.
Someone please fix my brain.
-AMS
I’ll note I also read fewer novels recently than I have in previous years – mostly books I’m reading to blurb. Some of this is because I don’t tend to read fiction when I’m writing a novel, but some of it is, hello, social media, etc.
I’m in the same boat, and it has been bumming me out, too. I know what changed for me, though.
During the Plague Years, my company went permanently remote, so I work at home now. I used to sit on the subway for over an hour a day, which was reading time.
So what happened was my reading time became more-free, making more things possible with that time. I guess an economist would say revealed preference shows I’d rather do things other than reading, but I think we can both agree that economist is a reductive butthead.
I have started going to a cafe or restaurant after work and reading there some nights. But that’s a deliberate effort, and those frequently don’t last for me.
I’ve loved reading my whole life and while life has slowed me down (work) I kept it up. I’m retired now and find it funny I’m not the reading machine I’d thought I’d be and yes, that darn screen…
I found I could read and walk at the same time. (Good sidewalks where I live.) So to keep up moving I’ll go for a one hour walk, hat and sunglasses and that gives me some dedicated time with my book.
Another “slot” is going to bed. I don’t go straight from TV/computer to sleep. I go a little earlier and take my book with me. Sometimes I read an hour, other times I fall asleep in 10 minutes, but it’s all good.
I think the key is finding some dedicated time, how are your mornings? Or the time after lunch, to give yourself 30 minutes to read. Oh, and place the phone in another room!
Not saying this is the solution for you, but see what the others say and play around with it. See what works and let us know. Plus, find a super interesting book (no matter what subject) and start with that.
Good luck with that. The reading world awaits your return. :-)
It’s about developing self-control. Tic Tok is like crack for your brain. I don’t have an account. I don’t want one. You go down that path, it is hard to get out once you’ve been sucked into that black hole of mostly useless garbage. To me, the self control is to not start. For others, they can maybe turn it off.
Read your father’s books. You can’t put them down! And they go by too fast!
What about audiobooks?
You didn’t tell us which book it was! ;-)
Audiobooks can be a terrific option, because you can do things with your body while you’re listening — go for a walk, clean the house, do some art or craft project, whatever. I find having my hands busy helps me focus on the story.
Also, audiobooks (on a sleep timer so they don’t play all night) slide nicely into the time while you’re lying in bed trying to fall asleep. The story keeps your brain from running on the hamster wheel of worries and other small thoughts, and you get to have your eyes closed.
I read a lot of ordinary books too but audiobooks can be really, really great.
Reading should never be a chore. If it’s stressing you out that you’re missing out on all these books you don’t want to sit down to read, perhaps audiobooks would be a better alternative for you? Listening is not reading (and I will die on this hill), but this way you still get to consume all the books you want and scroll through TikTok at the same time.
But whatever you do, don’t put pressure on yourself to read. It’ll just make it so much worse so that you’ll never want to read anything at any time.
I discovered TikTok and Insta about six months ago and found them scary addictive. Pawn your children, hit rock-bottom and then do rehab-level addiction. I’ve blocked the IPs for both in my router and life is better.
Audiobooks are always good – great when walking, or just plain driving. Your father probably knows of a few good audiobooks to recommend … :-)
I have managed to keep up with my reading by keeping a Kindle with me with plenty of eBooks on it so I can read a little whenever I have a few minutes to wait.
It also helps if you start reading some books by an author that you like. (You can probably guess who one of them is)
Have you tried audiobooks? I adore books but also have trouble getting through many in hard copy as an adult, mostly due to just being so busy, I have trouble setting aside time for it. I listen to a lot of audiobooks though. It’s easier to make time when I can listen to a book while doing something else. I also just generally find it more relaxing to listen to them. I also find them easier to pay attention to when I’m listening vs reading. If I’m tired or stressed out for example when reading often I’ll find my attention wandering and I’ll have to re-read the same paragraph several times, but I don’t have as much of an attention problem when listening.
I’m surprised to hear you say you don’t have any hobbies. I had assumed baking was a hobby for you. You seem very passionate about trying new recipes and from the number of posts you made here I would say you do it often enough for it qualify as a hobby.
Have you been tested for ADHD? (You don’t have to actually answer this, I’m not trying to pry into your health, just making a suggestion of something you could look into if you haven’t already). It’s really common for people with ADHD to have difficulty getting through books and sticking to hobbies, so you really shouldn’t beat yourself up about it, it’s pretty normal. If those are things you want to change you might be able to find useful advice in ADHD groups on social media, there’s a lot of support networks for it and they can have advice/coping strategies in them that might be helpful even if you don’t have ADHD. I’m not a doctor or in any way qualified to diagnose anyone, it’s just something you might want to look into if you haven’t already.
You actually answered your own question. Put down the phone. Even if it’s for 1/2hour a day. Audio books are also a great idea. Maybe start by rereading something you loved before you stopped. Then you can look up similar books. It should be enjoyable. Honestly, I can’t really judge. I know how hard changing habits can be, I do the same thing with exercise. There’s always an excuse.
Audiobooks have been a lifesaver for me! When I had to do a lot of driving, I managed to get through quite a few books. For them, it’s a combination of author and narrator… when I find a great author and a great narrator, I just don’t want to get out of the car!
If you’re having problems getting around to reading, maybe try a shorter audiobook and work up from there.
I started reading much more after i got rid of cable. If you really want to read more, move your phone and tablet out of your bedroom, only have a book or kindle handy for when you are going to sleep, or wake up in the middle of the night. And give yourself permission to bounce off something. It’s ok to say this is not what I want to read right now and move to something else. Maybe you will come back to it later, maybe you will not. Either is fine.
And i forgot to say. I know you like recipes and food. So if the current book you’re reading happens to be a cookbook, that’s cool too.
Try reading electronic books on a screen. It helped me when I was in the depths of screen addiction and not reading as much as I wanted to.
I know it’s not right to judge, but…it’s almost impossible not to.
If you wanted to read, you’d be reading. What you want to do is watch TikTok and whine about “why don’t I read?”
Sad.
Another options would be short stories. They can be read online or on a Kindle or in collections. Then you feel that you are not making a large time commitment to read the next short story, then the next one…
Always been a reader and probably always will be. My wife used to be a reader, but then got addicted to the iPad screen. After watching it for a while, she didn’t sleep well, had little energy, and was exhausted all the time. It started affecting her overall physical and mental health.
Realizing the cost and needing a change up, she asked for some books. I got them for her and she left her phone and tablet out of the bedroom. There were some fits and starts, but she tends to sleep better now and isn’t as tired.
It is believed by some that the screens can excite neurons and have affects for hours. I keep Kindle but only as a fallback during the day.
You like cookbooks so maybe read those to segue up to heftier books.
We care a lot about you, Athena, but can’t fix your brain anymore than we can fix our own. Hopefully some of the suggestions you get will help.
If you are motivated by “streaks” and other gamification stuff, set a goal in your book reading app (I know Apple Books has this, I’m pretty sure other reading apps do as well) to read one minute a day. Not any more than that! And especially at first, there’s a good chance that you’ll be reading the bare minimum. Or even (gasp!) opening the app and letting it sit there to “get your one minute in and keep your streak alive”. Keeping it to a minute makes it (almost) trivial to keep the streak alive and the dopamine coming. Don’t put it to 30 minutes or whatever you “think” you should be spending reading a day. Way to easy to miss a day, and have to start over at day one and get discouraged.
But! One minute of reading can very easily turn into two, or three. Especially if you find a book you’re interested in (be ruthless about giving up reading books that bore you, there is no prize for finishing a boring book). And a few minutes of reading a day can very quickly add up to “I just finished this book”.
Signed, someone who had also lost his joy of reading and overcome exactly this issue.
It sounds like you need a detox. Like “block the apps in the router” level. You’re going to need at least a month to break it completely. And that Jeff M. guy is being a judgy shit, that’s not how addiction works.
You’re an ignorant child. No surprise.
Before the pandemic I used to read 50-75 books a year. Since the pandemic I’ve read two. This year. In the past four months. Sometimes you only have the bandwidth for certain things.
It may be an overused statement these days, but we only have so many spoons on any given day.
There has also been studies that show reading online content, with shorter forms and hyperlinks has effected people ability to read long form books that can affect anyone and for those that have fallen down that rabbit hole it often takes concerted effort to retrain their brain to read longer formats.
Two of the things that have recently gotten me reexcited to read has been keeping a written book journal (vs. Goodread) of what I want to read and such,and following booktubers.
No matter what, these past few years have been hard on us all, please remember to be kind to yourself and give yourself the kind of grace you would give to someone else.
First, if you can please stop beating yourself up over things you should being – it makes my heart hurt for you.
You may not read books but you gather the most amazing experiences. I tried Crumbl because of you. I found a candlelight concert near me because of you. I developed a serious case of envy about your recent dinner pairing.
You get those weird snack boxes – those I will leave to you. But I never would have known that such things exist until you told me about them.
You bake things you never have before and write about your successes and failures.
So you don’t read a book – that’s ok because I read a ton. I’m too old to get into TikTok etc. but I do doomscroll the New York Times. You are a pretty great person, putting yourself out there. Just be happy.
A friend of mine has found a kindle (or any e-reader I guess) helpful because she can make the text size larger – turns out it makes her less anxious than seeing a whole book sized page of text.
Things that helped me get back into reading a few years ago:
E-reader. It makes it easy to have a bunch of books available all the time.
Downloading e-books from the library. It’s easier to try random books when you’re not paying for them.
Rereading books I loved. That, more than anything, got me back into the habit. Even now that I’m reading 40-50 books a year, probably 25% of them are rereads.
Giving myself permission to drop a book if it’s not working. If I’m not enjoying a book, I move on to another one.
I think if you genuinely want to get away from TikTok etc. you’re going to have to physically separate yourself from your phone. It’s hard, but it’s worth it. Maybe try putting it in a drawer once or twice a day and see what happens.
I read on the toilet (while being careful about hemorrhoids), I read while eating, I read before sleep. When I was younger (BEFORE the internet) I read every waking moment I could. If I could have read during a shower I’d have done it. I used to clock about 300+ books per year, now I suspect I’ll do 200 in a good year.
I’ve succumbed more than I should to online news on my phone…but am trying to limit that. It IS addictive. I get it. But you have to ask yourself now, is this the way I want to have spent my life when I come to the end of it?
Consider a detox, because it can be an addiction. Give someone else control…or get yourself a lock box with a timed lock. You put it in there (or give it to the person) for small amounts of time, even 10 minutes to start, and READ for that time. Try to find something really engaging, and do this every day, for longer intervals. Or go for a walk, or play with the dogs, or do something your body likes to do, give yourself pleasure for that time. Replace the ersatz rewards of forever-scrolling with real rewards.
Aim for something that productive people know…you have to schedule and stick to a short period of time every day when you respond to emails, play frivolous games, or otherwise engage the internet. Other than that limited time, be active and productive, or lazy and reading, the rest of the time. Find rewarding activities that benefit your life and your future, and expand your mind rather than just occupying it with other people’s activities.
Free yourself. The people you watch online do not have YOUR best interests at heart. I had to break myself of Twitter at one point. It was hard, but very rewarding.
As a person who beats herself up over everything (though this is because I’m beaten up on at work a lot, plus my family does same), telling someone not to…hahahahah.
We all have those attention span issues thanks to the Internet. We still read a lot, it’s just different reading. Even I don’t read as many books as I used to, but I try to make myself do them in certain situations, while walking around (note: I’m not walking anywhere difficult!), or while in waiting rooms, or in line at a store, or forcing myself to go outside and read at a table. As you’ve noticed, we’d all rather read the Internet on some level, so it’s easier to read without it.
Another thought, do you like comics and graphic novels? There’re some pretty great stories out there in graphic formats too. They tend to be faster to read and since the text is broken up into smaller blocks, they can be easier to digest when struggling to focus. Plus, some people just find art easier to focus on than text. I love reading comics as much s regular books and listening to audio books. I don’t feel any one type of reading is more virtuous than another, you don’t have to force yourself to read full length novels if other formats would be more enjoyable for you or easier to stick with.
Also, if magazines are more your preference there’s cooking magazines, etc. It might help you get back in the habit of reading regularly if you sat down with something full of short articles that are easy to put down and pick up again in small increments.
One of the best bits of advice I got from a counselor was allowing myself to be OK with taking breaks from hobbies, workouts, and projects.
Reducing the sense of obligation that makes something feel a chore can help turn it into a moment of “me time” that you’ll want to keep doing.
I think you’ve mentioned wanting to exercise more too, so I’ll share something that worked for me to read and workout more.
I have an elliptical machine, and I’ll read while using it with an eReader that I can hold in one hand (audio books and treadmills or stationary bikes are good too). I don’t go hard-core or push for any specific goals. I just make sure I move at a good clip while reading for however long I choose, a few days a week. Sometimes that’s just 10 minutes with a quick chapter in a novella, sometimes I’ll go for 45+ minutes, especially if I get drawn into a good story.
And sometimes I skip it for a week because other things came up, which is cool too. I can always come back to it because there’s no pressure or shame involved.
I hope you find your groove!
Athena, I totally feel you on the internet being a time suck and on my attention span suffering unless I put conscious effort into maintaining it.
It seems like the joy of books or audiobooks might be diminished right now because you feel guilty about not reading more. How about sidestepping that cycle by taking a walk while listening to a 20-30 minute podcast?
That might be a less stress-associated way to learn something new about the world and take yourself beyond your immediate surroundings for a while. It builds your attention muscles by being longer than a typical Tik Tok video, but isn’t a huge commitment, and can fit into a sustainable exercise routine that doesn’t require a lot of planning or gear. (From your roller-skating post, it sounds like that might be a plus.)
A specific recommendation depends on your interests, but NPR has a bunch of options — Code Switch, This American Life, and The Moth are a few — with substantial archives, good production values, and reliable factchecking. Try a few and see if something draws your interest!
I see several other people have suggested audiobooks, which I came here to suggest. I would also look at different formats, like kids books, comic books, something different than you’ve picked up before. And thinking about your baking experiments, what about one of those cozy mysteries that happen to a baker and include a recipe…it’s just a long food blog with an adventure in it along with the recipe (seriously just google cozy mystery with recipes and there are several suggestions that pop up).
The other thing I’ve decided is that there is such a thing as “reader’s block”…if you can’t get into anything new, how about rereading a comfort read, or maybe try getting short stories or poems so there’s less investment and maybe less inertia.
No magic, but if you can turn trying out other options into a game instead of a chore, something might pique your curiosity again.
I have been a voracious reader from early childhood. I mean, whenever possible, it was literally all I did with my waking hours, for many decades (I’m in my 60s now). And then, maybe 15 or so years ago, for reasons different from yours (I’m disabled, and my physical state made it progressively more difficult to read print matter), I began reading less and less until I reached the point where I was reading almost nothing. It was devastating to me.
But then… I found (digital) audiobooks. And my world opened back up in a way I had thought was forever gone. Being read to is every bit as meaningful as reading with one’s own eyes (and sometimes more, with especially good narrators!). My reading rapidly increased again, and my enjoyment of it even more, in both fiction and non-fiction. And not just my volume of reading, but my comprehension and absorption of the material. It was almost magical. (I’ve listened to quite a few of your dad’s books via audio–it’s how I found his work!)
It’s also really nice because you can listen while you do other things, like walking, doing chores, driving, etc (anything that doesn’t require verbal-type thinking, in my experience). That seems to help me a lot. Ultimately, everyone is different, but my suggestion is try out audio, and start with anything you find engaging (even books you’ve read before!). Ignore anyone who tells you it’s not “real” reading–that’s nonsense. You might find you’re reading more without even really trying!
And finally, maybe the most important bit: Athena, your brain is not broken, and doesn’t need to be fixed. We all function in different ways, and different isn’t bad. I’m neurodivergent, and wish I’d understood much earlier that how one’s brain works is just how it is–it’s more important to adapt your environment and activities to your needs and strengths than try to force yourself into some mold because that’s the way it’s “supposed” to be. No worries, you’re fine. Best of luck… and my apologies for such a long comment!