Starter Villain a New York Times Bestseller (Again)
Posted on October 4, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
This time on the Audio Fiction list. This one is a monthly list, which means Starter Villain got onto the chart despite having only eleven days to do it. I think that’s pretty damn cool, actually. So now the book is a New York Times best seller on three separate charts, which is a new record for me.
On top of that, the book also charted on the USA Today bestseller list for a second week, as well as the Audible.com fiction bestseller list. Both of these are also pretty great; this cat has got some legs on it. I’m thrilled.
Onward!
— JS
Cats sell! And that is a damn fine cat portrait your artist made for your book.
Oh, and although I bought the book, I’m considering getting the audio book just to hear Wil Wheaton.
Nice!
Congratulations, very exciting!
Just finished the audiobook. Wil Wheaton was a LOT of fun! He’s very comfortable with bringing out lots of crazy accents and emphasis. Love his work. And it helps the story was unapologetically unhinged :-D
The book was of course a must buy for me and I did like it, but not quite as much as The Kaiju Preservation Society.
As someone who is happily under the ownership of a cat, I loved that part of the story. Just was a little put off by how easy it was for some folks to do away with other folks. But I’m going to listen to it again and again.
PS Wish I could have seen you during your visit to NC, but maybe next time. Keep writing. I love the adventures your writing leads me on.