Starter Villain a New York Times Bestseller (Again)

This time on the Audio Fiction list. This one is a monthly list, which means Starter Villain got onto the chart despite having only eleven days to do it. I think that’s pretty damn cool, actually. So now the book is a New York Times best seller on three separate charts, which is a new record for me.

On top of that, the book also charted on the USA Today bestseller list for a second week, as well as the Audible.com fiction bestseller list. Both of these are also pretty great; this cat has got some legs on it. I’m thrilled.

Onward!

— JS