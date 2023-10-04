The Unlamented Former Speaker
It’s not exactly a surprise that Kevin McCarthy is no longer Speaker of the House, probably most of all to McCarthy himself. As a condition of his ascendance into that position, which took fifteen rounds of rather embarrassing haggling, he had to agree that a motion to vacate the position (i.e., his ability to get fired from the job) could be initiated by a single representative — and then it was, by Matt Gaetz, who was, as I understand it, one of those who demanded that condition in the first place. You can’t hand a dagger to a known and enthusiastic stabber and say “you can cut me any time you like,” and then be surprised when he, in fact, stabs you at his convenience. Don’t give a stabber a knife, a firebug a box of matches, or a sloppy drunk the keys to your car, especially when you’re riding shotgun without a seatbelt. Gaetz is all three of these things, when it comes to the House of Representatives. And he was waiting for his moment.
That said, very little of value has been lost with McCarthy’s demotion. He was, flatly, a terrible Speaker of the House, someone who wanted the position more than he had the capability to work it; a spineless, self-hobbled wretch at the mercy of the worst elements of the House GOP — most notably Gaetz, but, to be sure, not only Gaetz — who had no ability to control his caucus or keep his word to anyone. Incapable and untrustworthy is no way to go through life.
After McCarthy’s unseating, several Republican and/or conservative commentators wondered why the Democrats didn’t hand him a lifeline, and the answer to that was: Why should they have? He’d burned them often and pointedly offered no concessions for their cooperation during the motion to vacate. Anyway, they weren’t the ones who had offered the motion to vacate, that had been from the GOP side. They were under no obligation to save McCarthy from the trap he set for himself, nine months ago.
Which apparently came as a surprise to a number of Republicans! Including Gaetz himself, who noted prior to the vote on the motion to vacate that he expected at least some of the Democrats would vote to save McCarthy’s speakership rather than risk the chaos that would follow. This is the problem with the recent conservative trick of offering things up for a vote without the intention or expectation of winning, and then not having a plan for when you do win. Trump’s 2016 presidential run, the Brexit vote in the UK, this bit of chicanery: They were supposed to be useful bits of messaging, not actual things that were meant to happen. But then they did, and those who offered them for voting was caught flat-footed. We see the mess that Brexit and a Trump presidency have gotten us. This new nonsense is smaller, to be sure, but the dynamic is the same. Modern conservatives can’t govern; they can only signal. That’s the only thing they know how to do any more.
If the GOP actually wanted a speakership that was useful — and to keep itself from looking like a bunch of political dimwits setting fires just to watch things burn — they would offer up whoever in their party could still be considered moderate, which is almost no one, and promise the Democrats that they would stuff the Hastert Rule (i.e., nothing offered to vote that can’t pass with just GOP votes) into a box, put the box in a shredder, light the shreds on fire and throw the ashes into the sea. The chances of the modern GOP doing that, especially when the runaway front-runner for the GOP presidential candidacy is a fraud and a rapist currently indicted on 91 federal and state charges who actively chose to interfere with a peaceful transition of power rather than admit he was a loser, and who holds absolute sway over the party, are pretty slim. So maybe don’t count on that.
As for McCarthy, he’s already said he won’t run for speaker again, and who can blame him? He’s done it and for his pains he’s got stab wounds from one of the worst people in politics (for now; there’s a chance that the marginally-more-sensible members of the House will now vote to expel Gaetz, ostensibly on ethics charges but mostly for being a chaos demon in their midst. We’ll see). Like former speaker John Boehner, McCarthy probably came to the conclusion that trying to wrangle the box of feral weasels that is the modern House GOP is not worth the perks that come with the gig, especially as it is evident that he had neither the skill or spine for the job. That’s fine, and more than that, it’s the most sensible thing McCarthy could do at this point. Be all, “fuck all y’all, I’m going for a bike ride” and take some time for himself before going back to being an unremarkable back-bencher from Bakersfield.
We will eventually get a new Speaker of the House out of the GOP, although at this point I don’t know who there would want the gig, given they would be as susceptible to the whims of Matt Gaetz, or some other nihilistic chud, as McCarthy was. The GOP’s problems remain the same: They can’t govern, don’t know how to govern, and too many of their members in the House honestly have no interest in governing. They don’t have enough numbers to control those among them who just like starting fires. So they are going to burn.
Unfortunately, the rest of us are stuck in the same house they’ve gleefully set on fire. This is where we are in 2023, and with this GOP.
“Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out” sums up my nicest feelings on the matter.
I’m heartbroken because I’ve been socked in with Covid for a week and a half and ran out of popcorn early on.
I think they should make Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaker. Then, she could license the Jewish space lasers and make us all safe.
One thing I’m not clear on though, that may throw a monkey wrench into the works. Can they expel him before there’s a speaker? If not, there’s still plenty of chaos he can do.
With Scalise and Gym Jordan being the current front runners that I most recently heard, shudder
The interesting side note is that the Democrats almost did save him. Four of them were absent for the vote, meaning that McCarthy only needed to get to 214 votes to hold onto his speakership. If he’d only lost seven GOP votes and every GOP Rep had voted, he’d have done it. Instead, he lost 8 and three GOP reps didn’t vote.
I don’t know whether the Dem absences were deliberate (and plausibly deniable) or not, but it was closer than it might have been.
He acquired the position through monumental effort, he did nothing effective with it, he got thrown out in record time, he’s not even interested in returning.
But from now on, for the rest of history, every list of Speakers of the House of Representatives will have Kevin McCarthy’s name on it.
Is that all he really wanted?
Are there discussions in America during events like these, that is is – in part – caused by your two party system?
If the House had a promotional representation it would be harder for political fringes to hold the House and its speaker politically hostage.
My main reason for not lamenting him is that there is only one other trail of lies thicker than his.
Hakim Jefferies actually did tell him that all he had to do was ask for help and they would. McCarthy rebuffed him on live TV.
I would kick the door closed on him if I had been there, because he had made a deal with Biden on the budget and tore it up when he got out the door.
Yes to all of this. Thanks for the write up.
I agree that the Dems should not have saved McCarthy–he seemed incapable of keeping his word, so it was only a matter of time before he repaid their help with a stab in the back of his own. I do wonder, however, if it would make sense for them to work with the more moderate elements in the GOP to elect a speaker that the wing nuts can’t hold hostage. It certainly seems that they could get concessions for doing so–more committee representation, for example, votes on clean CRs, and the ability to get their bills to the floor for a vote.
1) Can the Dems trust “moderate” GOPers? They don’t seem to have evinced much positive control over the GOP at this point, and their constituents might force them to abandon any promises to keep their jobs.
2) It seems that the GOP is taking their anger out on Dems for not stopping the GOP from humiliating itself in public, so the likelihood for comity seems…small.
3) Had the Dems stood up for McCarthy, I imagine the GOP would have complained that the Dems were inserting themselves into a political decision that belonged to the GOP. The only thing that the GOP seems good at (well, other than creating sh#$shows) is blaming other people for the consequences of its actions, so I don’t think the Dems had a option that the GOPers wouldn’t have complained about.
Absolutely not. There’s one thing the Democrats and Republicans quietly agree on and that’s to make sure the election laws are engineered such that it’s impossible for a third (or fourth) party to have the remotest chance of viability. They’ve done such a good job that the idea never even comes up in the media or public discussion. I’ll bet some people think the two-party system is part of the constitution like the bicameral legislature.
McCarthy actively lied on TV about the dems wanting the shutdown, immediately after relying on their help to pass a CR. Then he wonders why no one helps him.
at this point, i really dislike the label “conservatives” for republicans. they’re not classic conservatives any more. a lot of what they espouse and do is anything but. not that i’m conservative and feel insulted, but true conservatives should be. they spend as much or more than any liberal or democrat would, just on different things. there’s a reason the deficit goes up more with the republican party is in charge than when the dems are in charge.
this new republican party is a completely new beast. even reagan would be appalled.
David –
Democrats were absent because they were attending Feinstein’s funeral in CA. Pelosi asked McCarthy to delay the vote to give them time to get back to DC, and he deliberately scheduled the vote to coincide with the memorial service when he could have postponed by a day.
So, he may have gained a 5-vote cushion with the Dems who couldn’t get back in time, but his lack of consideration almost certainly solidified the rest of the Dems against him.
Bravo! 👏
Yesterday I heard that among the potential candidates for Speaker is Ohio’s beloved “Gym” Jordan.
I have to admit enjoying some of your characterizations of elements in the GOP; “box of feral weasels” and “Chaos demon” are chef’s kiss The description of our former POTUS is one of the most concise yet expressive I have yet encountered.
Yes, I already thought that this debate is the one the USA don’t have, but is actually the most important debate the USA should have: A reform of the rules on whoch your democracy runs.
For example: Does an electoral college still make sense?
Should there be a proportional representation in the House?
Why, if you’ve got two chambers of Congress should you vote both bin by majoritarian representation?
Why not vote for the president in potentially two ballot (the candidate would only win the first ballot if he or she gets more than 50% of the votes)?
Shouldn’t it be easier to change the constitution?
(I mean even Germany changed her constitution 30 times since you amended it the last time)
Melissa –
Yep, as has been that weasel’s habit the entire time he’s held the gavel.
And then he and his boosters immediately blame Dems for not saving him. More pathetic than funny, but utterly predictable.
It is much less forgivable that the Liberal Media(tm) is boosting that bullshit – they consciously insist on this model of the world where Republicans’ actions are like the weather – nothing you can do, but for some reason Democrats have the responsibility to clean up after them.
It is like they’ve internalized a dysfunctional 50’s nuclear family model – Democratic Mom’s responsibility is holding the family together and making sure the kids eat even when Republican Dad’s out tying one on after banging a waitress. And you’re also not allowed to talk about Dad’s little problem.
Happy 2023, everyone!
1) AOC posted a terrific video on her IG account of what happened & why, much like this set of obsevations.
2) The GOP is following the path Steve Bannon espouses: burn it all down. Why? To be able to hurt the people they want to hurt and steal from everybody, with nothing & no one to stop them. It’s why so many of them admire Russia & Vlad the Mad: they all want to be oligarchs.
Note that calling Trump “a fraud and a rapist” is not libel, because actual Courts have ruled that indeed both of those words are factually true about him.
There’s also an argument to be made to uncap the House and set representation at one representative per X people. This would potentially mitigate some of the effect of gerrymandering and the electoral college (some, but not all).
@Melissa
Feinstein’s funeral is tomorrow. Pelosi is there but she could have made the vote and made it back in time if she’d wanted.
The others range from having no real excuse (Peltola and Sykes) to being in isolation for Covid (Bush — though she’s past the isolation time requirement of the CDC).
thanks JS, had to look it up but learned a word today, ie – CHUD
Since they’re apparently not doing anything until Tuesday, though, McCarthy could have waited to have the vote but didn’t.
There were three missing R’s as well (221-218), and considering the balance of their party, that might be relevant.