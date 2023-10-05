Where Will John Scalzi Be in October?

Lots of places! Here’s a quick run down, so you might have a chance to catch me in one place or another:

Tomorrow (10/6): Bexley, Ohio: I’m in conversation with VE Schwab about her NYT Bestselling new book The Fragile Threads of Power. 7 PM! Here’s the link for tickets.

Monday (10/9): Wichita, Kansas: United Airlines stranded me in Denver and kept me from making this event during my actual tour, but I am trying again and will be at Watermark Books at 6pm. Come and see me! You can RSVP here.

Friday 10/13 and Saturday 10/14: I will be at New York Comic Con, being an panels and signing books. If you’re going, check the schedules for times and places!

October 19: I will be in Nashville, doing an event at Parnassus Books at 6:30pm as part of the Southern Festival of Books! Please come by! Here’s how you can get tickets.

October 22: I’ll be in Madison Wisconsin, doing an event at 1:30 as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. Here are the details.

If you are in or near these towns I hope I get to see you.

— JS