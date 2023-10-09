View From a Hotel Window 10/9/23: Wichita (Finally)

Those of you following my travel here will remember I was meant to be in Wichita roughly three weeks ago as part of my book tour, only to be thwarted by the fact that United Airlines couldn’t manage to keep its planes in good enough condition to fly, so I had to cancel and reschedule.

Yesterday I flew in via American, with no issues whatsoever, so I happy to say that tonight’s event at Watermarks Books & Cafe will go on as planned, at 6pm. If you are in or around the area of Wichita, Kansas, please come see me, I would hate to have gone through so much effort just to be alone. See you soon!

— JS