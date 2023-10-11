And Now, a Brief Dandelion Break
Posted on October 11, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Whew! I am at home for one whole day before I set off to New York City to participate in New York Comic Con. It’s not a lot of time, but it’s enough time to see family, pet the cats and get a moment to decompress before heading out and doing it all again. Even a little time is better than no time at all, and trust me, it’s very good for my mental state. I enjoy doing events. Also, I am still fundamentally an introvert, so even a single day at home, mostly to myself, is restorative.
What I’m saying is, if you get a moment to give yourself a break, go ahead and take it. You’ll feel better that you did.
Also: NYC, see you at New York Comic Con very very soon!
— JS
You have weird dandelions, flowering in autumn.
On a day like this I found myself crying just from watching this beautiful picture of a flower.
Thank you for a moment of sanity, John.
❤️