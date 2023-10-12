View From a Hotel Window, 10/12/23: NYC

It’s a lovely day here in the Big Apple, and I took a long walk in it, from Midtown to Downtown, just because it was Autumn in New York. I recommend it for anyone.

New York Comic Con has started and I’ll be at it tomorrow and Saturday, with panels and signings. Please check with official NYCC schedule for times and locations, I, uhhhh, haven’t checked yet myself. But it’ll be fun! Promise!

— JS