View From a Hotel Window, 10/12/23: NYC
Posted on October 12, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 1 Comment
It’s a lovely day here in the Big Apple, and I took a long walk in it, from Midtown to Downtown, just because it was Autumn in New York. I recommend it for anyone.
New York Comic Con has started and I’ll be at it tomorrow and Saturday, with panels and signings. Please check with official NYCC schedule for times and locations, I, uhhhh, haven’t checked yet myself. But it’ll be fun! Promise!
— JS
No airport? No parking lot? What kind of hick town are you in?