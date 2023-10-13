Hello From New York Comic Con

Posted on October 13, 2023    Posted by      3 Comments

As you can see, it’s a totally normal place with totally normal stuff around.

Today for me was a panel and a signing, both of which went well. I’m taking a break in my hotel room before I go off to do crimes, by which I mean probably get something to eat. CRIMINALLY.

It’s a weird but mostly delightful life.

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

3 Comments on “Hello From New York Comic Con”

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
October 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: