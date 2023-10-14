The Terrifying Visage of the Pac-Man Lights Up the Skyline
I saw my first live drone display and of course it was an advertisement. In this case, for a new Pac-Man game. The advertisement was effective, since everyone at the restaurant I was at had their phones out and were taking pictures of it (including, obviously, me). But it was still existentially disappointing to me. A new, delightfully weird use of technology and what we choose to make of it is an ad. Make no mistake that if we were allowed to put advertising into orbit, it would have been done already. At least Pac-Man is cute.
In other news, another successful day at Comic Con, including a panel and two signings, is now in the books. I am back in my hotel room and honestly if I am still awake at 9pm it should be considered a minor miracle. I go home tomorrow and as lovely as New York has been, I will be happy to be home.
— JS
There’s a great short story about advertising in orbit/space that I remember few details about other than orbital advertising was banned because of it in the story.
It was probably in one on the World’s Best SF short stories as cited on by SFWA members anthologies. All well worth reading by the way.
Every day,we get closer to WALL-E, for better or worse (usually worse).
Wish I’d had time & energy to make it to a signing, but I did yell Hello in your general direction before today’s panel
It worked better than they planned. What am I going to do after writing this? I’m going to Google “New Pac-Man game”.
@Fraser. There are a few mentioned at
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_advertising
Maybe the Clarke. I guess I must have read that, as the soft drink logo rings a bell, but I have it a bit mixed up with the Heinlein now. It’s been a while.
@Luther. There does seem to be a force multiplier here.
My cursed memory which won’t let me remember where I left my phone 10 minutes ago reminds me that Virgil Samms in Doc Smith’s Lensmen books was bombarded by advertising from the air both on Earth and when visiting alien worlds.