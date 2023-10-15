And Now, One Of My Favorite Photos From My NYC Trip

It’s looking thorough the Red Cube by Isamu Noguchi, which is located at 140 Broadway, in downtown Manhattan. There’s a lot going on here, and I’m happy I got it into a picture.

New York City was fabulous as ever, but now I’m home and happy to be here. I may sleep all day tomorrow. There are worse ways to spend a Monday.

— JS