And Now, One Of My Favorite Photos From My NYC Trip
Posted on October 15, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
It’s looking thorough the Red Cube by Isamu Noguchi, which is located at 140 Broadway, in downtown Manhattan. There’s a lot going on here, and I’m happy I got it into a picture.
New York City was fabulous as ever, but now I’m home and happy to be here. I may sleep all day tomorrow. There are worse ways to spend a Monday.
— JS
Welcome home. Most definitely rest up, you earned it. Hope you got to autograph a bunch of your books and chat with the fans. I know when I’ve met you in the past it’s always nice to talk about your latest works. Thanks for sharing your time with us.
Any single suggestion for a first time visitor? We’re there soon for four nights and three shows. But looking for one more thing.
Noguchi’s Black Hole Sun (yes, it inspired the Soundgarden song) also plays with its surroundings (“borrowed scene”) by providing a viewport to the Space Needle.
https://volunteerparktrust.org/profile/black-sun-reservoir/
Fabulous photo! I have always loved Noguchi’s work. The Isamu Noguchi Museum is located in Long Island City, Queens and has a very inclusive collection of his work. When I lived in NYC, I always enjoyed going there.
It must be tough constantly living out of a suitcase. Thank goodness, you don’t have to do it all the time. You have worked hard and deserve as much rest as you need. I’m really looking forward to reading “Starter Villain”.
Fun picture. It grabs one’s attention.