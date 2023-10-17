Sunset, 10/17/23 + Annoying Facebook News
Posted on October 17, 2023
First: Look! A sunset! Isn’t that pretty? Let’s all bask in its orange cloudiliciousness for a moment.
Second: Some dude snuck his way into my Facebook account and it was shut down after it became clear it was breached. I’m in the process of recovering the account, but honestly who knows how long that will take. So, if you were following me on Facebook and wondering where I might be, I’m away for a few days at least.
What makes this annoying is that I had strong passwords and two factor authentication on the account; this shouldn’t have happened. Naturally, I blame Facebook. Anyway.
Why feed your personal info to Facebook anyway?
Unfortunately, Ken, Facebook manages to get a lot of your personal information whether you intend to give it to them or not!
What security people are increasingly finding out is that even two-factor authentication doesn’t stop a determined hacker, especially not one going after somebody public and specific like you, Scalzi. That’s why Google and password managers are increasing using passkeys instead of passwords, often keyed off your biometrics like facial recognition or fingerprints…which will work until somebody figures a way to hack around THAT, too!
::Remembers the scene from the Tom Selleck movie RUNAWAY where Gene Simmons’s villain walks into a police station holding a glass eye in his hand and grinning evilly….::
Not to mention thr DEMOLITION MAN scene where Wesley Snipes does the same with the prison warden’s actual eye!
Maybe it was the deer from the other day. Those types look all innocent and cute but that’s how they get ya.
I am sorry that happened, a similar event happened to me in 2020, why i am no longer on Facebook, let alone Twitter as well (no, i will never refer to it as X).
On the bright side, wow, Ohio, you sure have wonderful sunsets!!!
If they managed this by stealing your session token (most likely cause with 2FA) then it is likely that one of the devices you had used Facebook with, is compromised. It might be a good idea to check all other important services you use, many YouTube channels (and their google accounts) have been taken over with targeted token stealing attacks.