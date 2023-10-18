View From a Hotel Window, 10/18/23: Detroit

Taken a little later than my hotel room shots usually are, but then, look, you get a nice crescent moon out of it. So you have that going for you, which is nice. And today was me making an appearance at a bookseller’s convention, so I got to meet a lot of lovely people who put my book on their shelves. Needless to say, I appreciate them greatly.

Tomorrow: I am in Nashville and I’m having an event at Parnassus Books, one of the great bookstores. If you are in or near Nashville, please come see me!

— JS