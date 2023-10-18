View From a Hotel Window, 10/18/23: Detroit
Posted on October 18, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 2 Comments
Taken a little later than my hotel room shots usually are, but then, look, you get a nice crescent moon out of it. So you have that going for you, which is nice. And today was me making an appearance at a bookseller’s convention, so I got to meet a lot of lovely people who put my book on their shelves. Needless to say, I appreciate them greatly.
Tomorrow: I am in Nashville and I’m having an event at Parnassus Books, one of the great bookstores. If you are in or near Nashville, please come see me!
— JS
Is that from the Fort Pontchartrain hotel or from RenCen? It sure looks like it’s either from one of those hotels or another nearby.
We had a lovely crescent moon in Melbourne last night complete with the brightest earthshine I’ve ever seeen.