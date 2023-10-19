View From A Hotel Window, 10/19/23: Nashville

Posted on October 19, 2023    Posted by      10 Comments

There are some quality parking lots in Nashville.

It’s also a lovely town, and in that red building that you can see here, there is the Gibson garage, which is a shop featuring lots and lots and lots of Gibson guitars. And was suitably impressed. I did not purchase any guitars. I can’t fit them into my carry-on.

How is your Thursday?

— JS

Category: Uncategorized    

10 Comments on “View From A Hotel Window, 10/19/23: Nashville”

  2. “I did not purchase any guitars. I can’t fit them into my carry-on.”
    That’s what FedUPS is for, dude.

  3. If I had a Korean deli near me I’d never leave it. Nashville chicken is very good and the sides are incredible. When I visited, some ladies set up a table and were selling desserts and I had my first (and only) Chess pie. Insanely good.

  5. I’m so sorry that you couldn’t manage to get any guitars to bring home with you. Maybe another time. I hope that you at least get/got to look!

    Have a safe trip!

  8. Tell the TSA it is your emotional support guitar; being the empathetic souls they are I’m sure they’ll allow it.

  10. John! Not sure how long you’ll be in Nashville, but if you’re still there tomorrow and looking for some grub, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is essential. The Lower Broadway location is about half a mile from where you’re at, and it’s some of the most fantastic chicken you’ll ever have. Highly recommended!

    (Also, contrary to the name, not all of it is spicy. However, I recommend avoiding the Shut the Cluck Up sauce at all costs—you will be put into a world of capsaicin-induced pain so outrageously agonizing that both your ancestors and descendants will feel it. Not one to cluck around with, as they say.)

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
October 2023
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: