View From A Hotel Window, 10/19/23: Nashville
Posted on October 19, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 10 Comments
There are some quality parking lots in Nashville.
It’s also a lovely town, and in that red building that you can see here, there is the Gibson garage, which is a shop featuring lots and lots and lots of Gibson guitars. And was suitably impressed. I did not purchase any guitars. I can’t fit them into my carry-on.
How is your Thursday?
— JS
Shocked that Gibson can’t ship guitars! ;-)
See you Sunday in Madison.
“I did not purchase any guitars. I can’t fit them into my carry-on.”
That’s what FedUPS is for, dude.
If I had a Korean deli near me I’d never leave it. Nashville chicken is very good and the sides are incredible. When I visited, some ladies set up a table and were selling desserts and I had my first (and only) Chess pie. Insanely good.
They should have put you up at the W!
I’m so sorry that you couldn’t manage to get any guitars to bring home with you. Maybe another time. I hope that you at least get/got to look!
Have a safe trip!
My brother says that while in Nashville, you should partake of the Krystal Hamburger. He says they’re wonderful.
I’m sure if you REALLY found a guitar that spoke to you, you could manage to fit it into your baggage…somehow…. 😂
Tell the TSA it is your emotional support guitar; being the empathetic souls they are I’m sure they’ll allow it.
A ukulele, on the other hand…
(https://ukulelemagazine.com/stories/great-ukes-gibsons-ever-changing-ukuleles)
John! Not sure how long you’ll be in Nashville, but if you’re still there tomorrow and looking for some grub, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is essential. The Lower Broadway location is about half a mile from where you’re at, and it’s some of the most fantastic chicken you’ll ever have. Highly recommended!
(Also, contrary to the name, not all of it is spicy. However, I recommend avoiding the Shut the Cluck Up sauce at all costs—you will be put into a world of capsaicin-induced pain so outrageously agonizing that both your ancestors and descendants will feel it. Not one to cluck around with, as they say.)