A Sunday Composition: “Lake Monona”

Today is the last day of my tour, and I spent it in Madison, Wisconsin, closing out the Wisconsin Book Festival. I had an excellent time. When it was done, felt the need to introvert heavily in my hotel room, and also play a bit with the iPad version of Logic Pro, which I have not deeply delved into yet. In the course of fiddling with the software, and figuring out how it’s different from its counterpart on the Mac, I ended up making a nice little ambient piece, which, in honor of the city in which it was composed, and one of the bodies of water it resides by, I am calling “Lake Monona.” It’s made up of gentle repeating motifs of differing lengths, which called up in my wind the small waves you get on a lake as the wind goes past. I hope you enjoy it.

Tomorrow I go home, and the tour will end. The tour has been lovely. I’m ready to be home for a while.

— JS