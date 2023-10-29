Ach, Matthew Perry

I’m at that age where when people my age die it’s not entirely unexpected — Welcome to being No Longer Young, y’all — but it doesn’t make it less of a shock. It’s compounded in my case by the fact that of all the Friends characters, Perry’s Chandler Bing was the one closest to my own personality, i.e., the quipster, so in a weird way I felt invested in Perry’s life and struggles. Parasocial relationships are strange things, folks. I’m sorry he’s gone.

— JS

  2. Friends was one of those shows that just seemed to always be there and you couldn’t help but become invested in the characters. Here in the UK (I’ve no idea if it’s the same in the USA or elsewhere) we get memorial benches, each one with a plaque giving names and dates and all to often now I think, “I’m older than that now” .

