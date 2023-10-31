Dear October: What is This Crap
Posted on October 31, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
Yes, I know, last day of the month and all, and Halloween, but that is no reason to dress up like late November. Simply unacceptable. Stop this. Now.
No love,
— JS
Starting in Columbus too!
I would gladly take any of your October to March days for any of our Oklahoma April to September days
besides, from what I saw there isn’t going to be any accumulation, so where is the beef? We just had a cold snap without any snow, how’s that for pointless?
“Oh, the weather outside is frightful…”
https://youtu.be/s0dfa2_11YQ?si=u86pn84GzQG_I-ln
Funny, I used to enjoy science fiction for out of the ordinary strangeness because, well the real world operated within “normal” parameters. But now? Not so much. The real world has become the upside down. Ugh.
Our political climate reminds me of Heinlein’s future history with the “crazy years.” Then a certain orange dusted one running for the highest office makes me think of Asimov’s Foundation saga and the character of the Mule. The ultimate disrupter.
Honestly, I’m just too old for this stuff. When I was a teen, I’d hunker down for civilization’s fall, but I don’t want it as an older guy. My main point of tension is figuring out Medicare. But now I wonder about the stability of our world (people and the climate.)
In Star Trek, the new golden age came after the nuclear war… Oh vey. Do we need a bad fall for the good times to return? And for you to not have a snow flurry on Oct 31st?