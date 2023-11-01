Look At My Amazing New Stickers!

I am lucky enough to have two very kind friends in California that send me the most amazing things, and this week they sent me some seriously awesome stickers and goodies that I simply must share with you! You might have seen my other post from earlier this year where one of them sent me this fantastic spread of stationery.

First off, the packaging, as always, was adorable:

Do you see that giant Pocky truck?! That is so cool. Not to mention the kitty bag, and the tiny suitcase (it had candy in it). Totes adorbs.

One of them recently went on a trip to Japan and got these sticker sheets for me while there:

These are so cute that I’m torn between using them for letters for friends and just keeping them all to myself. I particularly love the one with the bears and the food. As if the sheets weren’t cool enough, she also sent Japanese candy:

I certainly have been known to love Japanese candy.

Sweet treats aside, look at these derpy stickers:

I happen to adore stickers with that exact facial expression. (I cut out the handwritten note from the photo so please excuse the white sliver on the right side.)

And check these bad boys out:

My goodness I love these so much. These are so whimsical and pretty, it’s hard to choose a favorite! I am partial to the moon and ocean lightbulb, as well as the moon in the bottle in the bottom right corner. But also the moon popsicle is so cool, too. I guess I just really like moons.

They also sent along some washi tapes, but it’s hard to get photos of those when the wrapping is still on. But trust me, they’re super cute.

Funny enough, one of these sticker buddies is also my favorite artist that I did a Small Business Saturday on a while back!

As you can see, my pals are super cool and generous, and I appreciate them so much. Thanks for looking at these new additions to my sticker collection!

Do you have a favorite sticker in particular? Or a sticker sheet you thought was extra cute? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS