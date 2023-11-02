Starter Villain Still a New York Times Bestseller

For the second month in a row, Starter Villain is on the New York Times Audio Fiction Best Seller list. Last month it arrived at number eleven, which was pretty cool when you note that it had only eleven days to rack up sales to make it onto a monthly chart; this month it’s at number twelve, which is a solid hold from the month before.

I have been a New York Times bestseller before, of course, but this is the first time a book of mine has appeared on the list over more than a single appearance. I tend to benefit from pre-orders and reader enthusiasm at the outset, plus touring the book to get people excited to get the book early (it’s not just me, mind you; many if not most authors who pop onto the NYT list get a “one and done” appearance, for the same reason). But Starter Villain has some legs on it, and not just in audio; the hardcover version stayed on the USA Today bestseller list (which lists all currently selling print books, regardless of format and genre) for three weeks, which is also a record for me. Starter Villain feels like a “level up” for me, basically, which is a nice thing to have at this point in my career.

Additional credit where additional credit is due: To Wil Wheaton, who narrates the audiobook and has been vocal in his enthusiasm for the book; to Tristan Elwell, who did the art for cover, which is drawing people in even if they have no idea who I am as a writer; and to the Audible publicity folks, who did a really tremendous job putting out the word on the book (Tor’s PR folks, too, of course; those three USA Today chart placements did not happen out of thin air. They’ve been consistently great). Starter Villain has a lot of hands on it, and all those hands helped it succeed.

While we’re on the subject of marketing, look which book showed up on the Today Show yesterday morning, as Jeff Kinney, author of the massively-popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, was on the show to promote his own latest book and share thoughts on his favorite recent reads:

Yeah, this was a lovely shoutout, and I’m delighted and grateful. Here’s the list of all the books he recommended, and the full video. I’m in good company here.

So, in short, a really nice November so far. Let’s hope it continues.

— JS