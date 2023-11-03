Meanwhile, Krissy
Posted on November 3, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 4 Comments
It’s been a stretch since I’ve posted a picture of her here, which is, frankly, unlike me. Part of the reason is that I was away on book tour, but now I’ve been home for a whole two weeks, so I can only blame touring so much. Whatever the reason, it’s time to rectify this issue. Here she is. And, of course, she continues to be the best thing that ever happened to me. Which most of you knew. But it doesn’t hurt to say it again every once in a while.
— JS
You have a phenomenal person in your life there. Period. Freaking. Dot.
That is so very nice and sweet the way you show your love for Krissy. She must be happy as a clam.
I proclaim you and Krissy to be a sweet couple. Which is a very nice thing.
She is so beautiful! I did not take many pictures of my late wife, and I kick myself often for that failure. Keep it up!
cute