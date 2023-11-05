(Just Past) Sunset, 11/5/23

The clouds were especially pretty tonight.

Also, it’s the first night of Daylight Savings Time, so this picture was taken at (checks metadata) 5:49 pm. Which is awful. But this is our lives for the next few months: Early sunsets and the temptation to go to sleep at 7pm. I’m not a huge fan of it. I would rather have it darker in the morning, but then again, I don’t have to leave my house to go to work, so I might not be the best judge of that. Be that as it may, I got a nice photo out it, so there’s that, at least.

— JS

11 Comments on “(Just Past) Sunset, 11/5/23”

  1. I wish they’d just settle on a time and stick to it. It’s never going to be 100% ideal for anyone but I’m with you – I’d rather have more daylight in the evening than in the morning.

  2. You have it backwards. Daylight saving time just ended. We are now back in standard time.

  3. I know that “standard time” now lasts less time that non-standard (aka Daylight Saving) time, but it’s the first night after Daylight Saving, not the first night of Daylight Saving.

    First night of Daylight Wasting Time, maybe?

  5. I loved in Arizona for 15 years and, amazingly, the seasons took care of themselves.

    The senate passed a bipartisan bill kicking dst to the curb (I think after staying in it and not falling back.) But the House dropped the baby. This is an overwhelmingly stupidly silly bill that just need an up and down vote.

    That’s my inflated .02 and it’s what it’s worth. I’m going back to getting my mother’s Cat’s things out of my car so he can set up his fifedom again.

  6. Here in the Maritimes Canada we are roughly halfway between the equator and the North Pole. I will take all the light in the morning I can get.

  7. Here in the Maritimes Canada we are roughly halfway between the equator and the North Pole. I will take all the light in the morning I can get. Too close to the land of the midnight sun and all that.

  8. Daylight Saving Time. Singular.

    And yesterday was the last day of Daylight Saving Time. We’re now where we should be.

    As for the photo? Gorgeous!

  11. I’m old enough to remember the mid-1960s discussions of Daylight Savings Time. One major reason for returning to Standard Time in the fall is school busses: rural parents didn’t want their kids standing along country roads and state highways in the pitch black before dawn. Probably still don’t. I lived in a county-wide consolidated district where some of the kids got on the bus well before 6:30 for an 8am school start.

