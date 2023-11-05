(Just Past) Sunset, 11/5/23

The clouds were especially pretty tonight.

Also, it’s the first night of Daylight Savings Time, so this picture was taken at (checks metadata) 5:49 pm. Which is awful. But this is our lives for the next few months: Early sunsets and the temptation to go to sleep at 7pm. I’m not a huge fan of it. I would rather have it darker in the morning, but then again, I don’t have to leave my house to go to work, so I might not be the best judge of that. Be that as it may, I got a nice photo out it, so there’s that, at least.

— JS