Today I Nearly Made Myself Insane Trying to Remember the Name of the Singer Who Had an Album Cover With Her Wielding a Sword on the Hood of Car and Who Wasn’t Jenny Lewis
Posted on November 6, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 7 Comments
Turns out it was Neko Case. Here’s a song from that album.
The reason that my brain insisted it was Jenny Lewis is that both musicians are redhead solo performers who also performed in bands (The New Pornographers for Case; Rilo Kiley for Lewis). It took me hours of extremely imprecise Google searching to finally figure it out. I am… relieved. My brain is full of nonsense sometimes.
How was your day?
— JS
I had a productive day and that was necessary.
My day was entirely too stressful given what is actually on my plate so I gave in to the early sunset of daylight savings, left work early and finished KPS which made my day a whole lot better and which led me here:)
I plugged your headline into ChatGPT:
“The album cover you’re likely referring to is “Warrior” by Scandal featuring Patty Smyth, where she is seen wielding a sword while kneeling on the hood of a car.”
It’s the most off-base response Ive gotten. When I said it was Neko Case I didn’t get an apology ..
“ The singer you’re referring to is Neko Case. The album with the cover you described is “Middle Cyclone” from 2009, where she is indeed pictured with a sword on the hood of a car.”
My day is good and getting better. I’m at the tail end of Covid and needed a pick-me-up. Thought I’d try something that I hadn’t read for a while, so I picked up the Audible version of “Agent to the Stars”.
Just delightful. As always, Will Wheaton is great, and apparently, you’ve always been just as funny and sarcastic as KPS and SV would lead us to believe.
I accidentally found out what an artist’s name was on the bottom of 2 ceramic pots I had bought as part of a lot several years ago. It was written in such a stylized fashion I thought it might have been Cherokee syllabary. Huzzah for serendipity!
Oh Maker. This is the nonsense my brain puts me through but for words like butter. OK, not really but I do sometimes forget what a microwave is called and it is referred to as the food heater contraption.
My day was filled with trying to convince a 91 year old geriatric to shower before she left the hospital so she would smell like the hospital when she got home and, ergo have her cat reject her. Which he did. He came around about an hour later when he food the funny smelling who looked like Meowmy and sounded like Meowmy was indeed Meowmy. So he jumped up on just stomach which is stapled together and sent her into a for of pain.
He is, after all, a cat and had no point of reference for “Stop I had surgery.”.
My day was a night because time zones.
Search engine addiction … you could have just asked, but no. I know how it is.
@ Faughan – I’m still impressed with “African countries starting with K” – “There are none, but Kenya starts with a ‘K,’ which is pronounced like a ‘K’.” The world is much enriched by this point of view.