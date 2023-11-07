Quick Reminder: Vote Today!
Posted on November 7, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi
It’s election day in the US, and if you are registered to vote, and have not already availed yourself of early voting, guess what? Today’s the day to do it!
All three Scalzis voted early because we believe in taking care of that business as early as possible, but if for some reason you had to wait until today, cool, just make sure that the polls don’t close without you having been in them.
Leave a comment in the thread after you’ve voted. It does my heart good to see people who read this site exercising their franchise. Thanks!
— JS
I voted this morning in Kentucky! Crossing my fingers for Andy Beshear and Ohio Issue 1!!!
I voted early by mail!
I voted by mail a while back, but I went to the polls anyway because there was a bake sale. Banana bread for me!
Voted early last week here in NM!
No elections in our part of Maryland today, so I’m just here to cheer on everyone exercisizing their franchise. And if you want to thank this US Army vet for my service, vote!
My husband and I filled out our ballots at home last night and he’s dropping them off at one of the ballot drop boxes this morning! Yay Colorado, where voting is accessible and you can vote at your kitchen table while you use your laptop to research all the issues and candidates. (And where we still waited till the last minute, sigh…)
The only thing on my ballot today was a city council position, for which the incumbent was running unopposed. I voted anyway to make sure I kept my voting streak going strong.
All the best to those with more critical elections happening today!
Voted early a couple of weeks ago. Went in about half an hour before the poll closed and while there wasn’t a line, there were other people there. The early voting place is walking distance from home so it was easy.
Vote “Yes” on Rule 34!
Voted in PA 2 weeks ago and got an email that they had my ballot! Unlike the current mayor of Philadelphia who sent in his ballot incorrectly…
We have local elections this year in our Minnesota town, and did our early voting last week. Dropped off our ballots in the handy drop box at City Hall.
I voted in Kentucky on the way to work this morning. Hoping we reelect our awesome governor and also for the two issues on the ballots in Ohio.
Forgot to vote early, so this was the first time at the polls on election day for several years. Nothing on my ballot but SPLOST and related county tax matters, still worth my vote though!
Voted early in Washington…. where all elections are mail-in. Unless you procrastinate and then drive to the drop box
I voted early because I thought I would be laid up this week and unable to do it. Turns out I’m not, but still glad I got it done.
Definitely early voted!
We voted early in Warren County, Ohio. At least we’re done with all the political ads. If we vote again, can we eliminate the Medicare plan ads? ;-)
I am in Michigan and I am able to vote by mail for no reason.
Got my ballot last month but only dropped it off at the drop box on Sunday.
Not much on my ballot but the most important was the library board. Made sure that who I voted for was against banning books.
Go vote.
Nothing to vote on in my county. I actually went to the started and county elections websites just to make sure, because this may be the first time in my life (3 decades of voting) that there was nothing to vote on in November.
I voted in Kentucky earlier this morning and hope our current governor can succeed over the right wing tool nominated by the other party.
I voted this morning in Franklin County, Ohio. Critically important issue on the ballot in our state, hoping for the best.
Voted last week! My poor son though – he just sent me a list of his county positions that are on the ballot – not a single democrat listed. 👎🏻
Voted this morning in suburban Cleveland Ohio. There was a 4 person line when I got there at 6:35. Looks to be a busy day.
Voted early a couple of weeks ago (we were selling at a convention this past weekend and did not want to risk a breakdown on our business vehicle that might leave us not getting home in time to vote). Only two local races, but there as actually a substantial line. I’m thinking the mayoral race here in Indianapolis is more contentious than we’d realized.
I voted a while back – Colorado allows early voting by mail, and I made sure to get it in!
Voted early in Texas a couple of weeks ago. This ballot was a bunch of different propositions some of which are pretty sketchy so glad my voice was heard at least.
Wrenn and I voted absentee last week, as we’re on vacation this week. It wasn’t all that difficult a task, as we’re in New York City, and it was two no-brainer propositions, six Democrats running unopposed, and one Democrat running against a batshit Republican who stands about as much chance of winning in NYC as I do of flying to the moon under my own power.
Voted early in NY on Sunday: much more convenient than my assigned day-of polling spot.
The delightful polling volunteer whispered that “we won’t sing the new voter cheer for you unless you want us to,” recognising that I’m rather older than the usual first-time* voter. But as a newly-enfranchised USian, I was delighted to have the event celebrated :).
[*Strictly speaking, my first vote was for school board back in May, where I got to vote for… myself. Which was also pretty cool.]
Voted early by mail here in VA. Desperately hoping our state legislature doesn’t get ruined so we can survive governor wannabe Trump relatively unscathed.
No election in California, but I still feel bad about that local election I missed in the 1980s.
I voted! A few county/state races here in my area of New Jersey, uncontested, but it’s still important to vote!
If there’s voting to be done, I do it. But this year there are no candidates or initiatives on the ballot. Happy voting to all!
Voted in person last week. Only 3 school related positions on the ballot this time & I have no kids in school, but I voted anyway.
Voted last week in WA state’s vote-by-mail election, which I find a wonderful way to vote here in the second least corrupt state in the Union. I think the main election that is going to affect me is the Seattle City Council. I believe there will be a complete turnover of the Council — I may be wrong. But Seattleites want to see some solutions to homelessness besides letting more folk set up tents all over town, plus the graffiti in this city is completely out of hand. Bringing our city downtown back from the dead is also a high priority. We’ll see what happens!
My husband and I voted early in Ohio – Yes on issues one and two! Voted against the crazy school board candidate who thinks critical race is being taught in elementary schools 🙄
Voted today in NC. Charlotte has a HUGE school construction bond on the ballot today that I voted in favor of. Good luck with the big Ohio Issue 1 vote!
My wife and I voted early. After years of apathy, I realized in 2015 that the my participation is necessary and have voted rigorously since.