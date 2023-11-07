Quick Reminder: Vote Today!

It’s election day in the US, and if you are registered to vote, and have not already availed yourself of early voting, guess what? Today’s the day to do it!

All three Scalzis voted early because we believe in taking care of that business as early as possible, but if for some reason you had to wait until today, cool, just make sure that the polls don’t close without you having been in them.

Leave a comment in the thread after you’ve voted. It does my heart good to see people who read this site exercising their franchise. Thanks!

— JS