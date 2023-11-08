FYI, I’m Writing a Film Column For Uncanny Magazine

Why? Because they asked me if I would like to, and also, I was a professional film critic and columnist for many years, as some of you know, for various newspapers and magazine and online sites and whatnot. Plus I wrote a couple of books on film back in the day, so there’s that. So it’s nice to get back on that particular bicycle.

My inaugural column is now up on Uncanny’s web site, and is called “Speed Racer’s Long Road”; it’s how the Wachowski’s 2008 gloss on the famous animated series went from being a box office disappointment to a cult hit and a master class on digital storytelling. If this sounds intriguing to you, check it out here. And while you’re over there, check out what else is up on the site. Should keep you busy for a bit.

— JS

  1. Love the bio at the end, going into great detail about your critic background, and then, almost as an aside, saying how you’ve written the occasional novel. Nicely done!

  2. I appreciate that I’m a dinosaur at 70, and I don’t want to inflate your sense of self-worth, but you’re literally the only person I’ve heard of on that cover…

  3. Thanks for the pointer to your new column. It’ll be a fun read later this week. Have fun enjoying this return to your roots.

