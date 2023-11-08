Let’s Talk About Last Night In Ohio
Posted on November 8, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 43 Comments
If you’re not up on last night in Ohio, what happened was this: Ohioans voted to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution (Issue 1), by a margin that qualifies as “not even close,” and also voted to allow the use of marijuana in the state (Issue 2), by a slightly larger margin. This despite overwhelming and absolutely dishonest messaging by the GOP and its allies on both issues, but most notably on Issue 1.
Wanna talk about it? Let’s!
1. The first thing I notice is that the margins to pass Issues 1 and 2 very closely match the margin with which Ohio voters turned down (a very different than November’s) Issue 1 back in August. That Issue 1 — and yes, Ohio’s numbering system for voter issues needs a little more clarity and variety — was the GOP-dominated Ohio legislature’s attempt to make voter initiatives almost impossible to put on the statewide ballot and then almost impossible to pass. The lege then scheduled that Issue 1 for an August vote date despite the fact that they had very recently passed a law to stop having August elections because no one voted in those. They were counting on the issue to slip past most voters so only their favorite selected voters would show up. This backfired on them in a real and significant way, as roughly four times as many voters showed up for that election as did for the previous August election, and (that) Issue 1 went down in flames.
It was widely understood that August’s Issue 1 was a “Hail Mary” attempt to keep November’s Issue 1 off the ballot, since abortion rights are broadly popular in Ohio, and the wholly gerrymandered Ohio legislature knew it was out of step with the general population on the matter. That said, when I wrote an August election post-mortem, I said I imagined the vote on abortion rights would be decided on a closer margin than the one that prevailed in crushing initiative restrictions. Well, it was — by half a percentage point. Otherwise, it looks like the people who showed up to slap around the Ohio lege in August came back to do it again in November. Excellent choice, Ohio voters.
2. I strongly suspect that having both abortion rights and marijuana legalization on the ballot at the same time had a synergistic effect on the success of both issues. It seems to me that very broadly, the sort of person who doesn’t want a politician in their uterus, or the uteruses of their friends and loved ones, is the sort of person who doesn’t want people to risk going to jail for toking up, and vice versa. For those folks, being able to take care of both things at the same time would be a reason to make the effort to vote, while the people who were highly partisan about one but meh on the other could still vote for both because, hey, they were there voting anyway.
Of course, the flipside was probably true as well: The correlation between wanting to control other people’s uteruses and control their ability to toke whenever they wanted is, I imagine, pretty high. And lord knows the GOP whipped its voters into a frenzy about both. But the fact of the matter is there are fewer Ohioans on that side of both issues.
3. It’s also worth noting that on the abortion rights issue, 3.86 million Ohioans voted, which is around 48% of the total electorate. That’s a pretty good turnout in an off-off election year, which had neither senators nor representatives were on the ballot (as in 2022) or a president (as in 2020). Ohio voters were clearly energized by the idea of clawing back the rights they had had a few years previously, as well they should have been.
4. As with the August election, the GOP and conservatives ran a stunningly dishonest campaign on Issue 1. They said voting “no” would protect children (it wouldn’t, unless forcing a child to carry their rapist’s baby to term is your definition of “protecting”), that voting “yes” would curtail parental rights (which weren’t being threatened), and would allow women to abort viable fetuses up until the very moment of birth (the amendment made provisions for viability issues and medical determination thereof). The “No on 1” folks even threw in some anti-trans bullshit into their messaging because trans people are their current boogeyfolk.
When none of that was working especially well, there was the breaktakingly disingenuous assertion that Issue 1 was unnecessary because abortion is currently legal in Ohio. It is: It’s legal because the law the Ohio lege passed (and the Governor signed) to restrict abortions to six weeks was placed on hold pending court cases, and it was widely expected that the entirely gormless GOP-dominated Supreme Court of Ohio would rule that the ban after six weeks is legal.
(This on top of Secretary of State Frank LaRose and the Ohio Ballot Board’s decision to have the explanatory text of Issue 1 suggest people would be, among other bad things, voting for murdering babies; this got taken to Ohio’s gormless Supreme Court, which issued an opinion that some of what LaRose did was out of bounds, but not the part suggesting one is murdering babies, so, yeah, that was great.)
The fact the GOP expected these absolutely transparent lines of crap to hold water with people not already in the tank for them shows how out of practice they are trying to craft a message to people who aren’t them. In the end, the GOP had to resort to voter flyers saying “If you don’t know what’s in the Issue, just vote no,” which elides that the other option was not to vote on it at all, which, one presumes, was what many who did not care to know about the issue did.
5. On the subject of the gerrymandered, GOP-dominated state government, don’t expect it to accept either the passage of abortion rights or marijuana legalization with a world-weary shrug and the decision to move on to other topics. On the marijuana front, what passed is not a constitutional amendment, so they can (and just may) move to invalidate it or restrict it substantially, because fuck you, that’s why. They have rather less leeway on the matter of abortion rights — the actual text of the amendment was constructed with the understanding that the Ohio GOP would do everything in its power to make its protections as constrained as possible — but that doesn’t mean they’re not going to try.
As noted before, the Ohio legislature is gerrymandered as fuck, and a previous attempt to de-gerrymander the state (via voter initiative, although not as a constitutional amendment), was roundly and illegally ignored by the state government, which rather than obeying a court order to change its unconstitutional districts decided to run out the clock until such time as it could get an Ohio Supreme Court more congenial to their bullshit. Bluntly, the Ohio legislature picks its voters, not the other way around, and doesn’t actually care what Ohio voters in general think about anything.
In 2024 there is very likely to be another voter initiative to remove the Ohio government from the district drawing process entirely, and if it’s on the ballot, it’ll very likely pass. Until and unless, the Ohio government is going to keep trying to make a mess of things. This is not going to make Ohioans happy. In the short run, there’s not too much to be done. In the long run, there are things to be done, and I suspect it’s going to bite the Ohio GOP on the ass. Which it should.
6. Ohio’s abortion and marijuana victories are part of a larger 2023 election night which saw some substantial Democratic gains and Republican embarrassments, including but not limited to Andy Beshear handily winning a second term as governor in Kentucky, the Democrats holding the Virginia senate and taking the Virginia house, stalemating Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and putting paid to his nascent presidential hopes, and on a smaller but no less vital level, punting a bunch of censoring reactionaries from various school boards across the land.
In a week where the press and some Democrats were wringing their hands about the fact that Trump is leading Biden in some entirely meaningless polls a year out from the 2024 presidential election, the actual reality of how people are voting offers, shall we say, some interesting and possibly corrective perspectivse. One, restoring peoples’ ability to control their own bodies is a winner, and we’ve seen that over and over and over again in the time since the Dobbs decision. Two, you won’t go wrong letting people have their weed. Three, people in general are not nearly as intolerant as their gerrymandered representatives, or professional propogandists, or the people hoping to monetize their shittiness on the former Twitter.
None of this is actually difficult to understand, and I do wonder why some people, particularly nominally on the left, seem to have a problem understanding it. Hopefully they will start understanding it better soon. Today’s presidential polls don’t mean much but November 2024 will be here sooner than people think.
— JS
Republican politicians want unresolved issues, whether they are real or not. “Solving” them removes campaign issues.
MAGA Republican politicians in MAGA districts play to their crowds, at the expense of Republican politicians in swing districts.
Twist one up for me
Was cautiously hopeful to see the results of last night’s elections, even if the Hail Mary pass of Mississippi Governorship didn’t connect.
We here in Georgia are stuck with a reasonable seeming Gov in Kemp, who still passes tax cuts and prevents Medicare expansion, at a time where the budget surplus is bigger than it’s ever been. And a Dem hasn’t won a statewide race in pushing 2 decades. (edited to add WAIT OTHER THAN WARNOCK AND OSSOFF) Just can’t win on the state level. (again, gerrymandered)
Despite the gerrymandering and incessant voter purging from the registries, we won. We’re Ohio residents for over 40 years now and it’s been too blindingly obvious what is starting to take shape here.
Ohioans are worried about losing the most powerful of all rights they have. And we saw that last night as the metropolitan vote once again cancelled out the rural communities. There were nearly 27,000 votes purged (the majority of which were democrat) in our state. 27,000
And perhaps it wasn’t enough to make an impact in this particular election, but what’s to stop them from purging even more before next November?
In my opinion, we didn’t just vote for Issue 1. We voted for the 27,000 people who couldn’t. It’s frightening to believe that the GOP would actually engineer and orchestrate a mass purging of votes nationwide, but this is where we are now. I fear that the GOP is no longer caring about how many voters it can whip up into a frenzy. They care only about how many voting rights they can take away.
Don’t they realize if they became more moderate and understanding of the American people, that we MIGHT just like to see them take a political seat?
If the GOP doesn’t change its current stance and step away from the MAGA morons, they are doomed.
They thought this November was a bad break?
God, wait until next year.
So pleased to see my ancestral homeland behave in a relatively sane manner.
Never going back, I have issues with the place. But those are more about me than the place, and everyone deserves agency.
My only question for the Ohio wingnuts: Do you know who everyone hates more than a winner who cheated?
An incompetent loser who cheated.
Yeah, on the polling…even the usually even-handed Guardian is pulling the “but…” lever, with a headline on the order of “Wins for Democrats but Biden losing to Trump in swing states.”
Yeesh.
I’m happy things are going well there. What I observe over and over again here in Oklahoma is people who disagree with the Republicans on almost everything voting for them because they “just don’t trust the Democrats,” or some such shit and I don’t understand it.
First up: well done, Ohioans.
I still can’t get over the fact that Rick “Don’t Google Me” Santorum rolled a 1 when he referred to the act of putting both abortion and cannabis in the same ballot as a “secret sauce.” Dude. Self awareness called.
A day or two before the election, I did finally work out what they were really saying when they said “protect parents’ rights”: the right of parents to deny their under-age dependent an abortion, even if the dependent wanted or needed one. So, parents’ rights to control their childrens’ bodies. The GOP gets really worked up about having the right to control childrens’ bodies, I’ve noticed.
Biden’s poor polling remains a cause for concern. Despite the fact that the electorate seems to widely prefer Democratic positions on many issues, they don’t like him very much. Inflation may be part of Biden’s problem, but I think the biggest part of it is that he’s just too old. So is Trump, so that might not be as effective an issue as the Republicans hope.
I think the Democrats would fare better in 2024 if they could convince Biden to step aside and find a good alternative. But that “good alternative” is the flaw in the argument, as there is no agreement in the party about who that might be. The most obvious choice, vice president Kamala Harris, is even less popular than Biden. There is no great upswelling of support for Pete Buttigieg, who has to be considered the runner-up. The one current candidate for the nomination, Marianne Williamson, will never fly. The progressive wing of the party would push hard for one of their people if Biden doesn’t run, adding a further obstacle to consensus. (I’d love to see AOC be elected president in 2024 but I know it’s not going to happen.)
Isn’t it ungentlemanly for the Democrats, having won, to then insist on being treated as the victors?
Great results but we still have to stay alert:
https://www.cleveland.com/open/2023/11/after-voters-back-abortion-and-pot-gop-leaders-signal-plans-to-undermine-referendums.html
I guess every day is a new day in journalism. There is lots of writing about Biden’s approval rating but no one mentions that he is at roughly the same value as both Obama and Bush were at this point in their administrations. Both were handily reelected the following year.
Same with gas prices. No one seems to notice that they ALWAYS go up in the early spring and fall and go back down again in the late spring and fall. That’s entirely because refineries are switching between their winter and summer blends and while transitioning, supplies go down so prices go up.
@WritersWithCats – The GOP was fine with the democratic process when it could generate them wins. But the goal is to stay in power, not actually represent the will of the people.
I think quite a few people have trouble understanding the polls because they don’t want to and/or are paid not to.
“Biden is OLD” plays great with the media. The media does better under Trump in general (more outrages to cover), but they also want a close race and to get those rage clicks from dems, so they want to push problems with Biden and Dems, and ignore accomplishments as much as they can while playing up minor problems into huge issues. We’ve seen this with each of the last 5 elections, though it’s most obvious since 2016.
And in the meantime, influencers and twitter personalities get a ton of followers and likes for bashing dems and dem chances.
Lastly, Dems also like to panic, which feeds all of the above. But really, there’s an incentive for people to not understand polls, voting, and to blow up Dem chances.
I tip my hat to all the hard-working people knocking on doors, pounding the pavement, talking to their neighbors and anyone else who will listen, and putting their all into the daily hard work that laid the ground for yesterday’s wins. We’ve got quite a mess, and the more of us who can grab a mop and help clean it up, the better.
Very Happy with Governor Beshear winning reelection and with the results in neighboring Ohio though I wish they would get rid of the highly gerrymandered district that favors Gym Jordan.
“In a week where the press and some Democrats were wringing their hands about the fact that Trump is leading Biden in some entirely meaningless polls a year out from the 2024 presidential election, the actual reality of how people are voting offers, shall we say, some interesting and possibly corrective perspectivse.”
This, to me, is the most important aspect of what happened. The mainstream media cover politics as if it were always about personalities, and the level of coverage is not very far above pure gossiping. Who’s up, who’s down, who said crap about whom.
Actual coverage of issues ranges from sparse to nonexistent. But it turns out that, on some issues at least, the public is fully engaged.
That lesson will be lost on producers and assignment editors. They are wedded to the practice of journalism as entertainment. But it offers some hope that some Americans are still citizens of a society, not just consumers in an economy.
My first thought on the “poll results” was “Was that a real poll, or one of the polls where they carefully cherrypick their respondents, or one of the ones where they simply invent the numbers?”
I wonder if you have any impression on the overlap between the supporters for the initiatives?
I can’t link to it here, but I saw a breakdown of the stats on Tumblr that suggested marijuana legalization was more popular in certain rural areas and outer suburbs, while the abortion rights amendment had more support in urban areas and inner suburbs.
Interesting. The numbers for OH I’d seen last night looked like abortion had more than 60%, but marijuana had only 55% or so, but it looks like the final numbers for both were under 60%.
I was cautiously optimistic on Questions 1 and 2 and I am delighted with the results. I am extra happy that my Republican family members in Ohio, several of whom most assuredly voted No on 1 and 2, are having a bad day today.
“Thank goodness that most of the states in this country don’t allow you to put everything on the ballot because pure democracies are not the way to run a country.” – Rick Santorum on Newsmax last night commenting on the election results in Ohio.
JFC, why do people vote for or listen to people like this???
This election marks the first time I’ve put my name on my opinion online. I’ve always been vocal on anonymous social media, but this time I spent weeks on Nextdoor just countering all of the GOP BS on Issues 1 and 2.
The time of “my opinion is worth as much as your facts” needs to end. We need to get corporate money out of politics, and we need to hold our elected officials accountable for the lies they put in media.
I’ve been forced to change my mind about Initiative and Referendums for making changes to government. After California’s Proposition 13 radically lowered property taxes back in 1978, I thought that I&R was a shortcut to hitting people’s passions to decide things rather than the deliberative process of legislatures. So I didn’t think it was a good idea.
But seeing what it has done in Ohio and other states, my stance has changed to “it depends”. Sometimes you have to let the voters make the decisions directly.
Bear in mind, this can well bite us in the butt with other issues.
Jamie above (“Never going back, I have issues with the place.”) typifies what’s going on in the gerrymandered purple-red states. People get tired of how undemocratic their state and local governments are and decide to live in a more reasonable state. Then the states they leave become more red and undemocratic, while the blue states become bluer.
It takes a very serious Republican blunder, like the Supreme Court overruling Roe vs Wade, to overcome the feelings of hopelessness in undemocratic states.
Thank you, Ohio.
(I’ve heard that MTG thinks Roe v Wade is a debate on how best to cross the Potomac.)
Best as I can recall, this time last year, Ron DeSantis was a sure thing. Not just a lock for the GOP nomination, people were talking about going ahead and grinding his key for the Oval Office.
Best thing to do here is quote Aerosmith: Who knows, baby, where I’ll be in a year.
Biden’s poor poll numbers are I think sticky to him to a certain degree. Lord knows why people don’t want to give him credit for doing a better job under more difficult circumstances than his ex-boss, but people just don’t like him, for whatever reason. And there’s nothing to be done about that.
The other thing about the numbers though is that a majority of people for some reason think the economy is still lousy . . . and it’s not. Hasn’t been for a while now. And most to the point, likely won’t be a year from now. People have clung to this untenable idea thus far, but will they really be able to a year from now? I don’t know, but I’d guess not . . . and therein lies the Dems’ best shot at the Executive Branch for the next term.
I was glad to see both Issues 1 passing in August and November. But I couldn’t help thinking to myself, Where the heck were all these Democrats when JD Vance was on the ballot against Tim Ryan for Ohio Senate? Really could’ve used that push last year.
Shirley Dulcey:
Gretchen Whitmer
Josh Shapiro
Amy Klobuchar
Any questions?
Well done Ohio voters!
As a non-USAian observer I find American politics fascinating & horrifying, especially in contrast to New Zealand politics. We have our issues but a 48% turnout really struck me. We just had our General Election in October & turnout was 79.2%. (Historical highs were just after WWII & in the early 1980s when turnout was over 90%)
In New Zealand it is compulsory to enrol to vote, but not compulsory to actually vote. This year, 94.7 of people who were eligible to enrol, did enrol.
Some other big differences include:
– we have a neutral body (Electoral Commission) that administers elections & does redistricting (so I was ignorant of the concept of gerrymandering until I started following American politics).
making it as easy as possible to vote which means that our General Election is traditionally held on a Saturday, employers are required to allow time off to vote if needed. But you can cast your vote in advance, before election day easily enough.
And if you haven’t got round to enrolling, you can rock up to a voting venue on election day & enrol & cast your vote right there & then. The downside of making it so easy to vote is that the final result takes longer to be declared (more checking needs to be done after voting day, instead of before). This year, our election day was October 14 but the final result was not declared until November 3. While some people got impatient for the result, pretty much everyone agrees that this approach is much better for our democracy.
Most excellent results almost everywhere.
Regarding the polls, I want to note that a year ahead of the 2012 presidential election, pundits everywhere saw an Obama loss.
Personally, I’m concerned about known unknowns for 2024: Biden’s health; Trump’s legal status; Trump’s health; unpredictable world events.
Headline in National Review: “Ohio Voters Approve Radical Amendment Removing Limits on Abortion, Gender-Transition Procedures”
Well, if supporting the freedom of choice about one’s body means to be a Radical, then I am a Radical!
I’m in agreement wholly with Scalzi here and won’t waste time with repeated thoughts, but I had to thank Bob Collins for the joke on crossing the Potomac – I burst out laughing. Well done Bob and I’m gonna steal that.
Well I don’t like killing unborn or almost born children. But I do think there should be a reasonable middle ground on this. The passed amendment goes much too far and the legalized open wording assures that if a female wants an abortion, all she has to do is describe how she can not emotionally or financially support a child to a willing abortion provider and she can be assured of the procedure. I think also the wording that each person is entitled to reproductive rights … will soon be determined that any trans-wanna-bes will not be able to be denied all sorts of trans related drugs and procedures. All this likely independent of age or parent consent. All of this and the voting margin shows that the prior societal norms have rapidly given way to the younger few generations desires. In a fair election .. and I think Ohio’s voting is reasonably fair .. the will of the people have spoken. But heaven help us!
I’m still amazed that people ascribe any importance to polls. They’ve been horribly wrong over the last decade and it’s only getting worse. For a good explanation of why:
WHY Polling is Dead, Dead, Dead.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2023/11/8/2188972/-WHY-Polling-is-Dead-Dead-Dead?pm_campaign=front_page&pm_source=trending&pm_medium=web
Bottom line: Pollsters cannot reach a representative sample of the electorate. They generalize and weight results based on the tiny sliver of people they do reach. Even the ones that are NOT deliberately shaded for propaganda purposes are simply not accurate.
I am proud ouf you, Ohioans, and I envy you. Greetings from Hungary.
I said years before Dobbs (and of course I was by no means the only person to say this, but still) that if the GOP ever overturned Roe they’d essentially be the dog that finally caught the car–now that they’ve won they have no idea what to do, because the evangelical base that pushed for the overturning of Roe will never vote for them if they soften on that at all, but their position is (as demonstrated in Kansas, Ohio and elsewhere) out of step even with red-leaning (or even deep red!) constituencies as a whole.
Between their unwillingness to distance themselves from the MAGA cultists and their inability to address abortion in a thoughtful way Post-Roe, they are a party in decline, and gerrymandering and voter suppression won’t save them forever.
I am still tickled by the TV ads that were essentially “Legalize marijuana in Ohio so MICHIGAN doesn’t get the tax revenue!”
I’m glad it turned the way it did, and to have voted because I promised. I also thought the Issue 1 No people were somewhat disingenuous – they wanted to protect women from abortions by forcing them to give birth (which I thought had a significantly higher rate of death than any abortion).
My concern for President is not to get Trump (because I fear that electing Trump would be an end to democracy in the US, and the end of the US or at the least its first republic). I liked Klobuchar but she did significantly worse in party than Biden, and I don’t know how Shapiro or Whitmer would do. I think people worry (or at least I do) that a significant primary challenge for Biden would be a lot more likely to get them Trump as President than a better Democratic President – that it would weaken Biden but not strengthen the eventual candidate. The donations of GOP people to No Labels, Forward, and Phillips suggests that GOP donors is less worried about hitting on a better candidate than Biden than about Biden himself (though their logic hasn’t been great, and it’s possible they have enough money to try anything that helps them get Trump).
We have our issues but a 48% turnout really struck me. We just had our General Election in October & turnout was 79.2%.
You’re comparing apples to oranges. The equivalent US election would be for the Presidency and the turnout there was 66%, which is lower but in the same range.
Meanwhile, in the last NZ local elections (to which 2023 is much more comparable) the turnout was 30%. So, yes, higher turnout is better for democracy and it looks like NZ has some off-year work to do.
*36%, sorry.
Congratulations Ohio