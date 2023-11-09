The Big Idea: Nick Bantock

Posted on November 9, 2023

Nick Bantock’s Big Idea for The Corset and the Jellyfish is intentionally short.

NICK BANTOCK:

In my ‘umble opinion, we the children of the 21st century, waste words appallingly. We are rarely succinct, and often fail to articulate our true meaning. This leads to confusing emails, gibberish texts and clumsy conversations. We speak, but we rarely successfully communicate, and when it comes to storytelling, we are inclined to waffle, digress, and ultimately loose our audience. As an antidote to this sorry state, I set-out to write The Corset and the Jellyfish, a series of diversly strange tales, each with a beginning, middle and end, and comprising of exactly 100 words. In short, I began drabbling.

The Corset and the Jellyfish: Amazon|Barnes & Noble|Bookshop|Powell’s

Author Socials: Personal Site|Facebook

Category: Big Idea    

