Off to Depeche Mode, and Texas, Respectively
Posted on November 10, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 5 Comments
The photo you see above is me in May, 1988, when I and a group of friends went off to go see the band Depeche Mode at the Blossom Music Festival amphitheater outside of Cleveland (here’s the set list, from the Depeche Mode wiki, because of course there’s a Depeche Mode wiki). Tonight, 35 years later, I and some of those same friends are going to another Depeche Mode concert, also in Cleveland, because this may be the band’s last tour (they are down to just two original members at this point) and also because hanging out with old friends is a lovely thing to do.
Then on Saturday I hop on a plane in Cleveland (I am not driving all the way across the state just to hop on a plane in Dayton) and head to Austin, Texas, for the Texas Book Festival, where on Sunday I will do a panel, a signing, and, I presume, eat my weight in brisket and/or Tex-Mex. Then on Monday I fly back to Cleveland, because that’s where my car will be, and then drive back home, perchance to sleep for 72 hours.
All of which is to say that if I’m scarce here for the next few days, this will be why. Also, if you’re in Austin this weekend, please come to see me there and say hello.
Look at this kid! He had hair! And a chin! Man, I miss that chin.
— JS
Also, I am not stoned in that picture, nor drunk. I just looked that way sometimes at 19 years old.
The Music for the Masses tour was a good one. I’ve never gone to a ton of concerts, but that was definitely one of them. There were in Austin that year on May 11, so before the date in Cleveland. As my last Christmas/birthday gift, my younger son took me to the Memento Mori concert in San Antonio earlier this year. Enjoy the concert and the book signing!
Depeche Mode… sigh. ‘minders of a youth, spent. : ) Safe travels!
Love the picture. Sort of a “young Scott Foley” look.
Have fun!
Wish I was going!! I love Depeche Mode, they are one of my all time favorite bands and probably the only one I can listen to incessantly for years/decades and never burn out on. I saw them at their previous tour in 2017 and it was great. I was wearing the t-shirt I got from the concert just the other day and my mechanic glanced at me and was like “That’s a throwback.” I was like “????” and had to ask him what he meant and he pointed at my shirt. It hadn’t even occurred to me that other people just saw them as an oldie band and not something they are still currently listening to, haha. Sad I probably won’t make it to another concert for them, but can’t blame them for winding down, 40+ years is a good run!
And as an aside, I listened to Starter Villain on audiobook this week and really enjoyed it! Thanks for making my week much more entertaining than average :-)