The Abandoned Rose of Texas

I found this rose on the hallway floor of my hotel in Austin, Texas, this weekend, clearly the residue of a wedding that had been at the hotel at the same time I was there. Naturally I had to take a picture of it before disposing it. I hope it is not a metaphor for the wedding couple.

In other news, I am back home for the duration of 2023; I have a couple other things on my calendar, but they’re a) drivable, and b) not relating to book touring. What will I do with the rest of the year? Sleep. And maybe write a couple of things. You know, like I do. From time to time. Here and there. Now and then.

— JS