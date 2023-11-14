I Have An Earworm And I’m Bestowing It Upon You
November 14, 2023 Athena Scalzi
Last year, the band Bad Omens came out with an album called The Death of Peace of Mind, and I didn’t discover it until recently. Ever since I found it, I’ve been pretty hooked on them. I thought no song could top the one that the album is named for, “THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND”, but it turns out there’s a song on the album I like even more than that one. It’s called “Like A Villain”, and I’ve been playing it pretty much on repeat the past few weeks.
Here it is, for your listening enjoyment:
Honestly, it’s really the chorus and the super sick drums that do it for me. It’s just such a bop but in a metal type of way.
I hope you enjoy it, and I also recommend checking out “Just Pretend,” “Nowhere To Go,” and of course, “THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND”.
Let me know your thoughts on this song, or the other ones I recommended. Or have you listened to their previous two albums? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!
-AMS
I have had an earworm since Nov 1st when one of my friends texted me to tell me she was listening to the Christians and the Pagans by Dar Williams and did I know that.
It has not stopped being on repeat loop in my head since then. Even though I think I hadn’t listened to it in over 20 years, literally.