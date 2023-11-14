I Have An Earworm And I’m Bestowing It Upon You

Posted on November 14, 2023    Posted by      1 Comment

Last year, the band Bad Omens came out with an album called The Death of Peace of Mind, and I didn’t discover it until recently. Ever since I found it, I’ve been pretty hooked on them. I thought no song could top the one that the album is named for, “THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND”, but it turns out there’s a song on the album I like even more than that one. It’s called “Like A Villain”, and I’ve been playing it pretty much on repeat the past few weeks.

Here it is, for your listening enjoyment:

Honestly, it’s really the chorus and the super sick drums that do it for me. It’s just such a bop but in a metal type of way.

I hope you enjoy it, and I also recommend checking out “Just Pretend,” “Nowhere To Go,” and of course, “THE DEATH OF PEACE OF MIND”.

Let me know your thoughts on this song, or the other ones I recommended. Or have you listened to their previous two albums? Let me know in the comments, and have a great day!

-AMS

Category: Athena Scalzi    

1 Comments on “I Have An Earworm And I’m Bestowing It Upon You”

  1. I have had an earworm since Nov 1st when one of my friends texted me to tell me she was listening to the Christians and the Pagans by Dar Williams and did I know that.

    It has not stopped being on repeat loop in my head since then. Even though I think I hadn’t listened to it in over 20 years, literally.

Leave a comment

Login

Show Preview Edit

WHATEVER


Taunting the tauntable since 1998
John Scalzi, proprietor – JS
Athena Scalzi, editor – AMS
About the site

Whatever Days
November 2023
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  
Whatarchives
The Big Idea

What's the Big Idea? Authors explaining the the big ideas behind their latest works, in their own words. See the latest Big Ideas!

Authors/Editors/Publicists: for information on how to participate, click here.

Translate Whatever
Random Whatever
Click this link -- and you'll be taken to a random Whatever entry in the archive. Which one will you get? Got me!
Subscribe to Whatever

%d bloggers like this: