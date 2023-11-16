Yup, Done With the Former Twitter
Posted on November 16, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 30 Comments
Elon Musk, the most unfathomably insecure and pathetic billionaire the world has ever seen, has gone mask-off antisemite, and that means that while I had already reduced my participation on the former Twitter, now I’m off it entirely. I’m keeping the account so that no one can swoop in and take a screenname that’s been associated with me for the last fifteen years, but no more posting, and no more participation. Until and unless the service is sold to someone who isn’t Musk (and possibly even then, depending), I’m out, I’m through, I’m done.
Some quick notes:
1. If you are still on the former Twitter, this is not an implicit condemnation of you. Remember I was on it until today; I put up with a lot of Musk’s bullshit because the site still had value to me as a promotional vehicle. Others may still be on it because their communities are there or because they’re determined to outlast Musk or because it’s still an easy way to reach a mass audience, or whatever. That’s fine. It’s simply that for me, the point at which Musk’s toxicity overwhelmed any utility the site had for me was right around noon. I realized I just couldn’t shrug my way through it anymore.
Also, I’m not going to debate or argue the utility of staying on or leaving the former Twitter with anyone. This is a personal decision made for personal reasons that have to do with me and me alone. If you agree with the action, great. If you don’t, that’s fine too. If you want to give me guff for it, for whatever reason, you can go fuck yourself.
2. It does mean walking away from almost 200k followers there, but you know what, at this point I’m fine with that. I suspect a significant portion of those followers are no longer on the site (or were rarely on it) to begin with, and as for the others, at this point the chance they’re not also following me on Bluesky/Threads/Mastodon/Facebook/Instagram (or, uhhhhh, here) is pretty slim. I have thousands or tens of thousands of followers on each of those other social media sites (and here) anyway. I’m not hurting for my ability to get the word out about what I’m doing or thinking. And also, you know. When I put stuff out, I have a major publisher telling people about it. I’m not difficult to find, or to find out about. I’ll be fine.
3. Also, and vaguely related, the fact that I have tens of thousands of followers on each of Bluesky/Threads/Mastodon/Facebook makes the point that Twitter is not essential and is replaceable for the aspect of social media that revolves around self-promotion. The fact that friends are now elsewhere and I chat with them in those places also means it’s not essential and is replaceable for social interaction. For me, there’s nothing that Twitter does I can’t do elsewhere. This was always true, but it’s worth reminding myself about, and you might benefit from that reminder too.
4. Leaving the former Twitter is also at this point more than a little bit of a relief. I’ve noted above that I restricted my use of it recently to just career news and updates, but even doing that has become an increasing depressing and unpleasant chore, like having a storefront in a part of town where the windows are increasingly soaped up and the sidewalks are full of trash, and there are a bunch of Nazis on the corner, leering at cars driving by. It was no fun, in a place where I used to have fun. It was, finally, time to go. So I’ve gone.
If it’s stopped being fun for you, too, consider leaving as well. There are better places to be.
— JS
While I’ve never been a Twitter user, I was a big fan of Tesla cars. The kids lost in a Vietnamese cave soured me on Musk, and gradually I turned into someone who would never consider Tesla when shopping for an EV.
Just because of Musk.
The Scamperbeasts account, also?
Yeah, I pretty much left it, for the same reasons. And like you, I left my account standing to avoid being hijacked. My only regret is that the breaking of Twitter has fractured an otherwise valuable meeting ground. But truth be told, its toxicity even before Musk was outweighing its usefulness.
Jim Adcock:
They’re on Instagram now as well; Athena (who is still on Twitter) is running the Twitter version now.
I was such a fan of what he did with SpaceX and Tesla.
Re-tweeting the Paul-Pelosi-gay-hammer-bash thing: sorry, but nup.
Good decision.
The current jostling for the lead between Bluesky/Threads/Mastodon/Facebook reminds me of Betamax vs VHS (where I betted wrong). Can you predict which will come out on top? If not, would you like to take a guess?
And thanks for The Kaiju Preservation Society; I enjoyed it.
You go John
Already gone. It was my last social media platform I let go of, because it was the one that felt the most useful. But it is not. The lunatics have the asylum.
Please do not turn off the RSS.
I never used Xitter, but I followed you to Mastodon, which I quite like. Hope to see more of you there.
I can only echo what John and others have said. I greatly admired Elon because of Tesla and SpaceX. But after all of his unacceptable behavior I just can’t stand him nor his X mess. I was never a big Twitter user but I’ll miss some of the groups of people there. And I’ll never buy a Tesla, that’s for sure.
I left former Twitter in summer 2021, around the same time i left Facebook. Too much hate and misinformation, and far too many people that were too online, all the time, ready to fight on any whim. Good to be free of it
Thank you for taking a stand!
On the other hand, our generation’s Henry Ford deserves some credit for helping cure my Twitter addiction.
Besides the hate and the bad bluecheck replies, I hate him for turning something that would have been my teenage self’s dream — sexbots that hang on to my every word! — into a nightmare. No, I realize as I check my notifications, Zoey and Candy, each with five followers and no tweets, probably aren’t new fans of my obscure inside jokes after all.
If only the makers of Coca Cola would put so much effort into making their addictive product so unappealing!
Another useful tool in fighting the addiction, short of going cold turkey, is to remove the app from your phone. Accessing it through my phone’s browsers is a bit more complicated, a bit less user friendly, and helps break the dopamine chain.
The one thing that Twitter offers me that the other options don’t – so far – is a means to contact businesses/social media pressure on the government (in the UK this does sometimes work).
And if anyone wants to enjoy hanging with John on Bluesky, I have a few invites available. First come, first served for my Whatever friends.
Feel free to email me at jake@jakekerr.com. I don’t have a ton, but I do have a handful.
Reading your tweets was one of the very few reasons I ever visited Twitter. There are very few left.
I signed up for mastodon. now how do I find you?
Thank you John.
These are hard times. I know a lot of people who stand against antisemitism and everything it stands for and we understand that this is a time to speak out. A lot of us also understand that war makes victims out of everyone without regard to nationality or religion.
The quote Musk endorsed, ‘Jewish people hold a “dialectical hatred” of white people’ is as loathsome as it gets.
The concept of a Jewish race is antisemitic.
Whenever you claim that ‘white people’ are being victimized or somehow under attack, you’re either being racist or making room for racists to sit next to you on the couch.
I have talked with a lot of Jews and attended some worship services. Never have I heard a dialectical hatred of anything. Usually you hear something like, “How can we understand God’s intentions? What can we learn from scripture? Praise God and give thanks.” The guy playing guitar and leading us in singing Torah verses may have violated a copyright or two by drifting into some John Denver tunes, but I’m just not seeing the hatred.
I only ever used Twitter for updates on fires from local agencies, so no great loss for me. I left soon after Musk bought it and started acting like a nit.
I would love to follow you on Bluesky, but it is invite only.
Thank you!
If there is something non-essential, or is social media.
I have a few Bluesky codes, fcfs, carolcarre@yahoo,com
That’s my junk email account, but I promise I will check it for a few days
I never used Twitter that much, and nowadays I only post my Wordle scores on it. I do read it occasionally, but I curated my experience heavily so that I don’t have to suffer right wing trolls.
I really appreciated the platform formerly known as Twitter for its up-to-date news but Elon turned it into the disaster it is now so I left even before he got even more ugly and hateful.
Three things.
One, I’ve been telling everyone who asked that Musk was an ass since his days at PayPal and he only got worse after he fell in with the Peter Thiel gang.
Two, it astounds me to this day that people think Musk was the founder of PayPal and Tesla. He didn’t actually found either of those two companies.
He founded X.com with 3 other cofounders and quickly they fell into disagreement and eventually the others left. X.com merged with Confinity in March 2000, but by September/October 2000 Musk was voted out as CEO, and much later, in June 2001, the “new” CEO Peter Thiel officially renamed the company after Confinity’s product PayPal. X.com under Musk was originally just an online bank; the electronic payments functionality came entirely from the Confinity side of the merger and their 1998 product PayPal. So Musk’s claims to have founded PayPal are kind of a stretch.
He did however provide much of the early funding for X.com and ended up being one of the largest shareholders in PayPal as a result. And much of his resulting wealth from that was later invested in Space X and Tesla.
Similarly, Musk was not actually a founder at Tesla. Musk invested in several investment rounds and initially served on its board of directors, but wasn’t “officially” a founder until a 2009 lawsuit was settled which allowed five early participants, including Musk, to all call themselves co-founders instead of just the two original founders.
A little off topic, so let me get to the final thing.
Three, Mr. Scalzi, I’ve always preferred reading your long-form writing to your short-form writing. 140 characters was a stupid artifact of the SMS-era limitations and contributed very little to Internet discourse because of that early decision. Subtlety and nuance are hard to express in 140 characters and I still blame that decision on what Twitter became before Musk turned it into whatever it is today.
Well said. I deleted it the day it switched names.
David Simon, creator of “The Wire,” posted a great send off to Twitter when he left almost exactly one year ago. Worth a read, if one is so inclined.
https://davidsimon.com/die-of-boils-mr-sparky-car/
I never joined Twitter, but it got so bad that I did join BlueSky, and I am pleased to follow you there.
I’m still there for professional reasons – the sports Xitter community is too massive to uproot itself and move in any timely fashion.
My engagement numbers are so bad at this point that posting there (or on Threads) is like shouting into the void.