Music To Close Out the Work Week

Posted on November 17, 2023    Posted by      3 Comments

I had traveling to do today, which kept me from updating earlier. To make up for it, please accept this really lovely traditional song, sung by boygenius, who are accompanied by Ye Vagabonds, in honor of Sinead O’Connor. It’s a stunner.

Good night, and joy be with you all.

— JS

3 Comments on “Music To Close Out the Work Week”

  1. Thanks for posting this, John. “The Parting Glass” has been a favorite of mine since the Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem recording thereof. I’m always amazed by how many versions there are and how personal they seem to the artist.

    You’re right, this is a stunner.

  3. Indeed, a lovely version of a song that can be interpreted in so many ways …

    “Of all the comrades that e’er I had
    They’re sorry for my going away
    And all the sweethearts that e’er I had
    They’d wish me one more day to stay…”

