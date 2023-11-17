Music To Close Out the Work Week
Posted on November 17, 2023 Posted by John Scalzi 3 Comments
I had traveling to do today, which kept me from updating earlier. To make up for it, please accept this really lovely traditional song, sung by boygenius, who are accompanied by Ye Vagabonds, in honor of Sinead O’Connor. It’s a stunner.
Good night, and joy be with you all.
— JS
Thanks for posting this, John. “The Parting Glass” has been a favorite of mine since the Clancy Brothers & Tommy Makem recording thereof. I’m always amazed by how many versions there are and how personal they seem to the artist.
You’re right, this is a stunner.
Oh, my heart.
Thank you for that. Lovely is the word.
Indeed, a lovely version of a song that can be interpreted in so many ways …
“Of all the comrades that e’er I had
They’re sorry for my going away
And all the sweethearts that e’er I had
They’d wish me one more day to stay…”